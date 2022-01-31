Northwest Arkansas Community College announces endowed scholarship for CDL students

Program info

Source: Northwest Arkansas Community College

BENTONVILLE -- A new endowed scholarship will benefit Northwest Arkansas Community College's commercial driver's license trucking program.

Trucking pioneer Willis Shaw's family partnered with the college foundation to establish the Willis Shaw Family Endowed Scholarship, according to a college news release.

The endowment will pay for scholarships for commercial driver's license students from Arkansas who demonstrate financial need. The college's full commercial driver's license program is open for registration and scheduled to begin in early February, according to the release.

"We are humbled to support CDL students who will impact our nation on the road," said Damon Shaw, Willis Shaw's grandson. "Truck drivers are the backbone of America and we look forward to seeing this program grow. Through this gift, we seek to honor the hard work and dedication of Mr. Willis Shaw."

Willis Shaw founded the Willis Shaw Express trucking company. He was inducted into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame in 2009. He died in 2014. The scholarship will provide financial assistance and further invest in the future of CDL students, the release said.

"Our family recognizes the important role of those who drive commercial vehicles and move goods safely and efficiently throughout our economy," said Dennis Shaw, Willis Shaw's son. "The success our family has enjoyed allows us to give back to an industry which we very much appreciate. All of us share in the benefits from their contribution to the effectiveness of our supply chain."

The college will offer two kinds of CDL classes, according to the college's website. One is for new, entry-level drivers that includes 160 hours of classroom, theory-based instruction and simulator and in-cab training. That one costs $4,200.

The college also offers three-day and five-day CDL refresher courses costing $1,250 and $2,400, respectively, according to the website.

Driving a commercial motor vehicle requires more knowledge, experience, skills and physical abilities than what's required to drive a noncommercial vehicle. To obtain a commercial driver's license, an applicant must pass skills and knowledge testing geared to those higher standards. CDL holders are held to a higher standard when operating any type of motor vehicle on public roads. Serious traffic violations committed by a CDL holder can affect their ability to maintain their CDL certification, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website.

"The trucking industry and communities all over the state and nation rely on well-trained, professional, committed drivers to deliver every day," Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton said. "There has never in history been a greater need to invest in a skilled workforce in order to meet the growing freight demands of the American economy. Identifying and removing barriers for people to access this career path is so important. Scholarships like this one remove a financial barrier and provide that access to a future generation."

The college purchased a simulator as part of its commercial driver's license training.

The college received a more than $288,000 Workforce and Economic Development grant in May to begin establishing the training, said Eve Aldridge, college training and community development director, at a college Board of Trustees meeting in September.

Simulator classes have been offered since December, she said.

Training lasts 4½ weeks and includes classroom and behind-the-wheel training and observation, Aldridge said.

The simulator will help lower overall training costs by preventing wear and tear on trucks by inexperienced drivers as they learn basic truck-driving skills, she said.

Up to nine students are expected to participate in each class, Aldridge said, adding several classes will be offered annually.

There are no classes currently in session. Campus classes resumed for the 2022 year on Jan. 15, Aldridge said.

The college will publish start dates for 2022 full program classes on its website for prospective students and employer partners in the coming weeks, Aldridge said.

Truck driver positions are anticipated to grow by almost 6% nationally through 2028, she said, with 1 million jobs anticipated being needed through 2029.

Local entry-level truck driver positions start at $45,000 annually, Aldridge said.