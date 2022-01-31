Sections
NWA Council to host mass Covid-19 testing at Washington County Fairgrounds

by Andrew Joseph | Today at 2:00 p.m.
Thomas Cook, with the Arkansas Army National Guard, administers a test for COVID-19 at a drive-thru screening site at UAMS on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Gov. Asa Hutchinson visited the medical campus to welcome 12 Arkansas National Guard soldiers who are helping with the demand at the drive-thru screening site. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)


The Northwest Arkansas Council and CDC have partnered to offer a mass Covid-19 drive-thru testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds beginning Tuesday, February 1.

Testing will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the fairgrounds at 2537 North McConnell Ave. After the first day, the site will be open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from February 3 to February 21 with up to 1,000 free PCR tests available daily.

Registration is encouraged at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Fayetteville_AR_16354.html

The NWA Council continues to host free weekly vaccination events in Washington and Benton County. For vaccination event information and registration go to: https://nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar/


