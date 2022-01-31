NWA Council to host mass Covid-19 testing at Washington County Fairgrounds





The Northwest Arkansas Council and CDC have partnered to offer a mass Covid-19 drive-thru testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds beginning Tuesday, February 1.

Testing will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the fairgrounds at 2537 North McConnell Ave. After the first day, the site will be open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from February 3 to February 21 with up to 1,000 free PCR tests available daily.

Registration is encouraged at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Fayetteville_AR_16354.html

The NWA Council continues to host free weekly vaccination events in Washington and Benton County. For vaccination event information and registration go to: https://nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar/



