GOLF

Hovland wins in a playoff

Viktor Hovland beat Richard Bland in a playoff to capture the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday after Rory McIlroy missed a chance to win the title in regulation by bogeying the last hole. Hovland claimed his third victory in five events by making birdie from inside 3 feet at the first playoff hole -- the 18th -- at Emirates Golf Club. Bland had just missed a birdie putt from longer out. Both players finished on 12-under par. Hovland shot 6-under 66 after finishing birdie-eagle-birdie, while Bland birdied the last for a 68. McIlroy was tied for the lead with Hovland and Bland heading down the 18th hole, only to send his approach shot from 267 yards into the water in front of the green. His par putt, which would have sent him into the playoff, brushed the edge of the cup. McIlroy, who shot 71, was looking to win the event for the third time -- 13 years after the first.

FOOTBALL

Raiders set to hire McDaniels

Josh McDaniels is set to get his second chance to be an NFL head coach, a dozen years after failing badly in his first opportunity. The Las Vegas Raiders are completing arrangements to hire McDaniels as their new coach and Dave Ziegler as their general manager, according to a person familiar with the situation. Both are poised to leave the New England Patriots. The Raiders were in the process of finalizing the deals Sunday, and the person with knowledge of the deliberations said: "It's happening." McDaniels has spent the past 10 seasons as the Patriots' offensive coordinator, working closely with Coach Bill Belichick over that span. Now he is about to return to the head coaching ranks. McDaniels served as the Denver Broncos' head coach in the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Things didn't go well. He had a record of 11-17 and didn't last two full seasons.

Bears select Getsy as OC

The Chicago Bears hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator on Sunday, raiding the staff of rival Green Bay to find the assistant they feel is best suited to install a successful scheme for Justin Fields. Getsy spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Since Getsy moved into his previous role at the start of the 2020 season, Rodgers has 24 games with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Getsy's hire likely will be the most scrutinized selection for Matt Eberflus' first staff in Chicago. Eberflus was hired Thursday for his first head coaching job in the NFL after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis' defensive coordinator. New Bears General Manager Ryan Poles announced Saturday night that Ian Cunningham had been hired as his assistant general manager. Cunningham was the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.

SOCCER

Six to enter HOF

Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearances for the national team from 2004-17. He played for New England (2004-06), Fulham (2017-12), Tottenham (2012-13) and Seattle (2013-18), and his 82d-minute chip against Juventus put Fulham into the 2010 Europa League quarterfinals. Solo made 202 international appearances from 2000-16 and was part of U.S. championship teams at the 2011 Women's World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. She was voted top goalkeeper at the 2011 and 2015 Women's World Cups. Boxx was a midfielder who scored 27 goals in 195 international appearances from 2003-15. She is among three women who played in all three seasons of the Women's United Soccer Association and Women's Professional Soccer and the first three seasons of the National Women's Soccer League.

MOTOR SPORTS

Castroneves wins again

After 24 hours of racing in record-low Florida temperatures, ageless Helio Castroneves still had the energy to climb the fence on yet another crown jewel motorsports victory. Castroneves won a major race for the third time in a year Sunday by closing out the Rolex 24 at Daytona for Meyer Shank Racing, the team that helped him win a record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 last May. Michael Shank studied the data after Team Penske cut Castroneves loose following the 2020 season. He saw the 46-year-old Brazilian could still run with the young drivers taking over motorsports and hired him as the guy to help expand his program. Castroneves has elevated an entire organization while reviving a career that seemed to be running out of fuel after more than two decades at the top levels of motorsports. He won the Rolex last January as the endurance driver for Wayne Taylor Racing, went to Indy with Shank and at last won his fourth 500, and turned a six-race IndyCar deal with Shank into a full 2022 program. Now he's won a second Rolex watch in consecutive years and turned the Shank program into a legitimate contender. Castroneves held off Ricky Taylor over the final hour and denied Wayne Taylor Racing its fourth consecutive win at Daytona International Speedway.

Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay plays a bunker shot on the first hole during the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



England's Tommy Fleetwood plays a shot on the first hole during final round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

