OPINION | A WORD: Great Arkansas novel 'True Grit' good place to find odd words





The ladies of the neighborhood book Zoom read "True Grit." Charles Portis uses words we had to look up but were glad we did.

Here's a short glossary for the benefit of others who might be late to make the acquaintance of this great Arkansas novel.

"Ambuscade" means ambush.

"Blue-john" meant old skimmed milk. We don't believe it means that anymore, and based upon our research, please be wary where you look for definitions.

"Brush-popper" is a cowboy who can drive cattle from brush. We don't know what makes “Texas brush-popper" an insult, unless it's the word "Texas," which seems untoward.

"Drummers" were traveling sales reps who took orders for goods to be shipped to the buyer. We found an informative blog: See arkansasonline.com/131menu

"Have my bait of" means "have my fill of."

"Texas waddy" means a cattle rustler or thief, from Texas.

This week's challenge is an invitation. Have you encountered an old word whose meaning, when you looked it up, delighted you? Please tell us about it.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



