OPINION | GAME ON: 'Vampire Survivors' unleashes 30 minutes of bullet-hell for $3





The latest indie darling to surge up the charts on gaming platform Steam is "Vampire Survivors," a "Castlevania"-inspired bullet-hell action role-playing game that is far more entertaining than its price tag would suggest.

Or perhaps the true cost is not the paltry $3 asking price, but the hours of your life this rather addictive retro-style game will take. At the time of this writing, "Vampire Survivors" had more than 30,000 concurrent players on Steam and more than 100,000 people watching others play it on Twitch.

Created by indie developer poncle, "Vampire Survivors" is a gothic horror game with roguelike elements and quickly devolves into pure chaos. Your first run will likely only last a few minutes, but soon you'll be controlling a walking ball of death and destruction as whips, fireballs, daggers, axes and more spew forth from your character, ripping through every enemy in range.

"Vampire Survivors" is a game so simplified that it almost, but not quite, reaches the level of an idler game. The game starts with one character available — Antonio, who wields a whip, the iconic "Castlevania" weapon. Several more characters can be unlocked with game-play and through earning in-game gold.

Antonio will attack with his whip in whatever horizontal direction he is facing. All the player does is steer him around with the keyboard's W, A, S and D keys, and position him to take out or avoid enemies. Enemies will drop crystals that provide experience points, and must be collected.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/131jason/]





Each level gives the character a choice — either an upgrade to an existing weapon or a new weapon or ability. You'll also notice a timer counting. The longer the game goes on, the harder and more numerous the enemies become, whose basic ability is essentially to just swarm and overwhelm, with varying degrees of speed and health.

Upgrade the whip once and it adds a projectile, hitting left and right at the same time. It's reminiscent of the arcade shooters "1942" or "R-Type," although in the case of "Vampire Survivors," rather than surviving a bullet-hell environment, the player is the bullet hell.

Levels and upgrades come fast and furious and add to the arsenal, with six weapon slots and six item slots available to fill. All the classic "Castlevania" weapons are there — the aforementioned whip, cross boomerang, axe, daggers, holy water, garlic and Bible. There also are some that are original creations or come from a version of "Castlevania" I didn't play, such as a "runetracer" that can pierce multiple enemies and bounce off walls, and a "clock lancet" that shoots a ray of light that temporarily stops time for enemies it hits.

Periodically throughout the game, harder monsters appear that will drop treasure chests. These chests offer free upgrades to existing gear and are the primary source of gold, a permanent currency used to unlock new characters and, in the main menu, to unlock buffs that will affect all characters, increasing your healing rate, armor, speed or more.

The early game is dodging around enemies, trying to position yourself so you can avoid them and land attacks — especially with weapons such as the dagger, which only flies in a straight line in the direction the character is facing, or the fire wand, which shoots balls of fire toward a random enemy. Which weapon is best is probably going to depend a lot on play-style, although I think some weapons are clearly better than others. Garlic, for example, surrounds the player in a radius that damages enemies that get close. Early in the game, it's fantastic, as the many hordes of bats that try to fly into you will disintegrate on contact. Late game, however, the damage just doesn't keep up.

On the other hand, some weapons, when paired with particular items, can unlock a special form once they've reached the maximum level of eight. The cross boomerang, when paired with a lucky clover, will upgrade into a sword that floats back and forth across the screen, instantly doubling its damage.

Part of the fun is discovering the combinations of items and weapons that work best for you.

Another thing I like about this game is that it has a finite time limit. You can sit down, play for a short span and then go do something else. The goal is to survive for 30 minutes. After that time, Death shows up and one-hit kills you, and it's game over, with a chance to see your damage stats and see which weapons worked best for you.

All in all, "Vampire Survivors" is a great little game. It doesn't waste time with a story or background; it's just straight into the action and a bit of "you'll figure it out as you go."

And if $3 is asking too much, a free demo of the game is available on indie website itch.io.

'Vampire Survivors' (Early Access)

Platform: Steam, Itch.io

Cost: $2.99

Rating: Suitable for about anyone

Score: 9 out of 10







