OPINION | HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY





Happy birthday Jan. 31: You'll rack up achievements big and small but no matter what happens you'll remember your roots, credit your team and appreciate your good fortune. Helping family solve problems lends a strong sense of purpose and many unexpected joys. New hobbies are favored to connect you with fresh sources of inspiration.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To honor your fire, give yourself permission to be as intense as you want to be about certain things within particular boundaries outlined by you. Direct your own controlled burn.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can't always choose who has access to your energy, time and attention, but you can certainly set up boundaries to keep you focused on what's important to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're not the same person you were. Because you've changed, the people you attract will be different, too. There's a learning curve here, so your social life becomes something of an adventure.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Aristotle said nature does nothing uselessly. Reasons could be mysterious to you but keep observing. Eventually, you'll understand why things are in their current state and how you can evolve them in your chosen direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's hard to be a lighter, brighter person while anchored to a sinking ship. Obviously, the first order of business is to free yourself. So, what's it going to take?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're a quick study today. Others could get jealous of your pace, but don't slow down. They'll get over it just as soon as they see a benefit to themselves in it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You have a keen eye for communication coming from the subconscious. You detect people's vulnerabilities, their wants and fears, their lies and embellishments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Not all that glitters is gold, and sometimes stardust looks like plain old dirt. Today you'll use your talent for figuring out the true value of things regardless of their shine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your attitude of gratitude compounds your good fortune. The more appreciative you are, the luckier you feel. The luckier you feel, the luckier you get.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone is gifted with your stellar powers of communication. It's easy to get frustrated by those who won't say what they mean or mean what they say. Finding patience is a worthwhile challenge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's rare, but it happens. Sometimes you really do feel like the world is one big, welcoming community. Just liking to be around people is a contribution that lifts spirits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Things get overwhelming when you take them too seriously. To relax, try letting your thoughts pass through your mind like water, as though there's nothing to grab onto and if you tried, it would only slip through your fingers.

A CALL TO AQUARIAN ALTRUISM

Like a dog in a panda suit, emotions have a way of disguising themselves as other emotions. In today's costume party of feelings, pride goes as anger; anger goes as depression; arrogance goes as insecurity; disappointment goes as stoicism. Challenge yourself to think the best of others, as we are all prone to the deception of feelings.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I'm a Taurus and I've met the man of my dreams — a Sagittarius. The only problem is, he doesn't seem as into me as I am into him. He does seem to like me, but the intensity isn't evenly matched. What should I do?"

A: Stay in control and self-contained. Don't gush or let him know that you've lost your heart to him. Part of love is learning who the other person is and what he needs and accepting that. A Sagittarius man requires lots of unexpected excitement from the girl of his dreams, so don't stay on one note. Taurus gals can be stubborn. Once you realize what works for you, you may try to press that button until the cows (or bulls, as the case may be) come home. But what's working will cease working if it's overdone. Change it up. Be artful. One week, you're the supportive cheerleader who calls to rally him. The next week, you're the mysterious goddess instead; you Greta-Garbo him. Then what's next? Maybe nothing at all. Maybe something thrilling. Only you know. Keep him suspended in wonder.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Justin Timberlake stars in "Palmer," a film about a convicted felon who takes on the responsibility of caring for a 7-year-old boy whose interest in dolls, fairies and tea parties makes him a target for bullying. Timberlake has the sun and Mars in socially conscious Aquarius and expressive Mercury in Pisces, a highly artistic and intuitive placement perfect for actors.



