100 years ago

Jan. 31, 1922

HOT SPRINGS -- The large safe in the law office of Wooten & Martin was opened some time Sunday night and $500 worth of war savings stamps was taken. The robbers overlooked several thousand dollars worth of Liberty Bonds, the property of Mrs. J. K. Martin, and paid no attention to several stock certificates. Eighteen dollars in cash in one of the drawers which the robbers went through was not stolen. Entrance was gained to the offices by forcing a lock.

50 years ago

Jan. 31, 1972

• An object, which the control tower at Adams Field described as a "falling star," was reported by many persons in the Central Arkansas area about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. A spokesman at the tower said the meteor "came close to the earth but burned out before it hit." He said it appeared headed for an area north of the Little Rock Air Force Base. Tower personnel watched the meteor burn out, he said. A North Little Rock youth who, with his two sisters, said he saw the falling object described it as "big as the moon and trailing smoke."

25 years ago

Jan. 31, 1997

• State Sen. Bill Walters, R-Greenwood, filed a bill Thursday targeting the so-called "blue-light rapist" -- one or more persons who have used police-like blue lights in their vehicles to get female drivers to stop on the roadside. The women have been raped by such an attacker in several parts of the state. Walters' Senate Bill 225 would make it a felony for anyone to use a blue rotating or flashing light on any vehicle while committing a crime, or who is dressed as a law enforcement officer while committing a crime. It already is a felony to commit the crimes, but the use of the blue light would be a new offense under his bill.

10 years ago

Jan. 31, 2012

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith police officers arrested James Sydney Curtis, 72, of Benton, Ky., Sunday after he said he was waiting to meet with someone from the U.S. attorney's office Monday morning and admitted having three loaded semi-automatic .45-caliber handguns and a rifle with him. ... The first officer on the scene, Cpl. Virapool Sengmanivong, stated in his report he saw the stock of one of the guns protruding from between the two front seats of Curtis' Cherokee. He also saw a large knife between the seats and another handgun on the floor under one of the seats, Sengmanivong wrote. About 100 rounds of ammunition were scattered inside the Cherokee, according to the report. ... Sengmanivong's report stated that he conducted a criminal history check on Curtis and found that he had been charged with one felony count of endangerment to a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of menacing. Both charges were dismissed, according to his report.