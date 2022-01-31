OPINION | OLD NEWS: Pea Ridge Pod man escapes death at hands of Pulaski County moonshiners in 1922

Reading the Sunday, Jan. 29, 1922, Arkansas Democrat has me thinking that we don't use the word "lurid" near enough today.

For instance, Page 1 updated a lurid national scandal involving a Massachusetts man named Charles "Barley" Garland. An anarchist-ical heir to a million, Garland had refused his inheritance on the grounds that he hadn't earned it and didn't believe in private property. For two years, he insisted he preferred to homestead with his wife and baby.

Recently he had claimed the money, at the same time amazing his wife with the news that they were to share their home on April Farm at Carver, Mass., with Lillian Conrad, art student.

But now, the Democrat reported, "in his desolate shack on his north Carver farm meditates Charles Garland, scion of wealth. His wife and child left him there with his soul mate and now the soul mate, Miss Lillian Conrad, has deserted him."

There was much more to the story, of course. For instance you could read about his charitable foundation here: arkansasonline.com/113garland. But do that later. I want you to read about another "homesteader," an Arkansan named William F. Beck.

In his "History of the Arkansas Press for a Hundred Years and More," Frederick Allsopp explains that Beck in 1913 founded a funny little newspaper at Pea Ridge, the Pea Ridge Pod. The Pod drew praise from Puck magazine, The New York Times and "great men, including the president, governors and congressmen."

"But, although it was as full of mental provender as a vegetable pod is of peas, neither outside publicity nor the hard work of its original and witty editor could make it a permanent financial success in that sparsely settled little community, in which there are 10 times as many men sleeping in the soldiers' graveyard as there are living in the village," Allsopp writes.

In 1917, Beck moved to Maumelle. He freelanced for the weekly Pulaskian and other papers. And the Sunday Democrat published some of his essays in 1922.

Likening himself to a U.S. congressman from Mississippi who famously mocked the army of colonels and lieutenant colonels promoted after the Civil War, Beck embraced being different:

"Along with the distinction which John Allen obtained by his claim of being the only private in the Confederate army, I wish to lay claim to being the last homesteader. There may be other last homesteaders, but I wish to make my claim first and now and endeavor to make the title good by being early."

Tedious at first, his discursive storytelling style becomes endearing as he rambles.

In the Jan. 29 Democrat, Beck described hiking south of the Maumelle River, looking for land to buy or trade for. One time he was threatened by a moonshiner, another time he got lost trying a shortcut off Crystal Mountain.

Both times, he was advised for his safety to stay out of Perry County. Here's some of that tale:

MOONSHINERS IN PULASKI COUNTY

My homestead has always been a magnet to attract me since my first visit in its vicinity. On my first trip to this section in 1917, I started late one afternoon from W.D. Bone’s to Esquire and McNelly’s both being on the south side of the Big Maumelle River.

South of the river in this section there are no settlements for about five or six miles, and the country is so rough that if you undertake to go south it will take a good half day to walk the five miles. I did not know that or I would not have undertaken the trip. …

I walked by my homestead and admired the country. And since then I have gotten off my route at least a half dozen times and would always ramble by my homestead.

Adjoining it is a piece of land I wanted, but the price asked for it is more than I can pay. But I heard of a piece of land which I was certain I could trade for. So I called on an experienced land scout for information and directions, which he gave me cheerfully but, he added: “You must be careful where you go up in that country, or you may never be able to return.”

■ ■ ■

A couple of weeks ago, I was over there and stopped at a blacksmith shop to have my team shod and was talking to some men. There were six of us altogether, and I was well acquainted with three of them.

I saw a man coming toward us twirling a pistol in his hand. I paid no attention to him, supposing that he probably wanted to trade or sell it. When he got to us he pulled a quart jar of moonshine out of his overcoat pocket and asked me to have a drink. I declined.

Then he said, “I make it. I sell it, and I drink it. And I don’t care who knows it.” Then he offered it to me again. Supposing that he was drunk, I turned the bottle up to my lips and pretended to drink.

Then he intimated that I was a revenue officer, and that he was going to kill me, and he added that he was going to kill the whole bunch of us. “There is one man in the bunch I hate to kill, but dead men tell no tales.”

He again asked me if I would not buy a quart, and I again told him “No.” Then he stepped off about 10 steps from us and laid his gun with two or three silver dollars on the ground. Stepping away from it a few steps he told us, if any of us wanted it, to go after it. “But,” he added, “I will get the man who starts for it before he can get to it.”

My friend was studying all the time a way to get close enough to him to grab his gun. So finally he said to him, “I believe I will take a quart of it.” So he took out his pocket book and began to finger a few $1 bills and while he was doing that, the man saw his checkbook and said, “I have changed my mind. Write me a check for all you are worth and I will cash it after I kill you.”

“That would do you no good. You cannot cash it.”

“It does not matter about that, but I will cash it so go ahead and write the check.”

He wrote the check and told him here it is. Come and get it. [The bootlegger] was so anxious to get the check that he forgot his caution and when he got within reach, my friend grabbed the gun and handed it to a man behind him. He clinched with him at once and threw him on the ground and told him, “Now I am as big as you. If I had had my gun, which I usually carry, you could not have talked to me like you did. Now what ought I to do with you?”

He replied: “You just oughta beat h—ll out of me.”

■ ■ ■

About the same time a man from the ranch out hunting cattle had also been turned back by a man with a gun, who told him he had no business in that country. "Well," I remarked, "it may not be safe for me to go over there."

"Yes, it will be alright for you as long as you stay south of the range of mountains in Saline but don’t go over into Perry County."

POSTPONES HIS TRIP

The next morning the weather was so threatening that I postponed my trip. But along about this time of the year in 1920, I made the trip. It was also a very cloudy morning and foggy as well. My landmark to go by after crossing the Big Maumelle was Brushy Mountain, which is in the edge of Saline County, but in Saline County it is called Round Mountain.

Coursing my way with a compass I finally got near Brushy, but even then I could hardly make out its outline. The fog was so dense, traveling through the cutover land with the tall brown grass usually waist high and sometimes as high as my head, I could not help but think of the waste of all that good grazing.

There were a few cattle on it, but very few, and though it was the last of January they were fat enough for beef.

Passing some wonderful scenery, I found the tract of land I was looking for. It was well timbered and had a beautiful little lake on it and it was a regular camping place for fishermen and hunters [as] I could see by the old campfire places, and the ground was beaten down as around a house. Afterward I learned that it was known only to a few of the nearby residents, who fished there frequently as well as camped and hunted.

Brushy Mountain is in plain view of my homestead and is not over two or three miles away, but this place must be five miles from me.

AT CRYSTAL MOUNTAIN

Continuing my way, I spent the night near Reform. There was other land I wish to look at so I continued on the next morning. Ever since I have been in this country I have heard of the wonderful crystals to be found on Crystal Mountain. Walking along the road with a returned [American Expeditionary Forces] man, I asked him if that mountain at the foot of which we were walking was not Crystal.

He replied that it was. Then I asked him how to get on it and he told me. “But,” he added, “if I were you and was going up there I would not come back for it is only 2 1/2 miles from the top of it to the Fourche River timber camp, and you catch the shay [a train] there and get back home this evening. There is a plain trail blazed from the top of the mountain to the camp that has been the headquarters of the forest rangers until a few days ago, and there is a telephone station there also.”

After going as far up the road as my business called for, I returned and climbed the mountain. I found some very prettily colored pink crystals and everything as described. Just then I remembered that I was in the forbidden country. However, I thought I had started and it would be showing the white feather to turn back, so I will just keep straight on. I was tired out and the thought of getting home that evening sounded good to me.

Finding the new blazed trail I started over it. I had no trouble following it until I came to a small hickory which had been blown down by a storm. There was a blaze on it, but it was the last blaze I was able to find. Looking down into a deep valley, I could see a tramway and the way the ground had been tramped around it. I was sure it was in use and that the camp was close by. So I started for it.

When I reached it I found that the rails had been taken up. Usually the trams leave the main line and ascend a gulch to the top of the mountain, so I started out down the small stream along which the tram ran. After a half-mile walk, I came to the end of the tramway. I noticed, though, that a wagon had just been over the road. I could tell that the tracks were fresh, because there had been a rain since the rails had been taken up.

I, of course, supposed that the wagon was a booze wagon. So I retraced my steps and proceeded upgrade, seeking the end of the steel, or the main line, which I soon found. About dark I reached a farm, which looked familiar to me, but as there was no one on the place I had to continue my walk.

After it was good and dark, I stopped and pulled up my watch, turning my flashlight on it. Just as I did this, I heard a man down in a deep gulch to my right shouting orders, and at the same time a bright light appeared. My idea was that I had stumbled upon a moonshine still and that they had suppose that revenue officers were after them, and that they either gave orders to attack or run.

I halloed, “Hello, down there,” at the top of my voice, but got no answer. I then continued my way. After what seemed like miles to me, I saw a light in a house to my right and halloed but I got no answer. Then I reached the main line. Turning back on it, I searched in the dark for a way to the house and finally reached it after going through a creek valley.

I asked permission to spend the night there but was refused, the farmer telling me that it was only 100 yards or so to the timber camp. I asked him what all the orders I had heard given were, and he informed me that he had been to meet the train expecting feed for his horses, not obtaining any he had called his boy to take the horses to the pasture.

SEEKS LODGING PLACE

After another long walk I reached the camp. I met a man there and asked him where I could inquire to find a lodging place. He sent me to the far end of the camp. There I was sent to another place and from there to another one, until finally a man put his head out of a car window and asked me “God’s sake not to wake everybody in the camp” but to go to a camp house he indicated which he said was the “skinner’s camp.”

Evidently his idea was that a stranger might be a bad man, and he would send him to a tough place, which he did.

When I reached the door, I found that it was a very noisy place, but my knock was finally answered and the man who came to the door grabbed my traveling bag out of my hand and ordered me to get up on the floor, and “go to cutting the pigeon wing.”

I did not know how many guns were pointed at me so I stepped quickly to the center of the room and awaited results.

Then he said to another fellow about his own age (both were about 18), “Now get up there and go to dancing. He is the man who invented dancing and brought it to this country. You wanted to bet us $25 that you could beat anybody in the camp dancing. Now get up there and go to it.”

“I won’t do it,” said the other boy. “I don’t know him and he might beat me.”

I was greatly relieved by the turn events had taken because I thought when my traveling bag was grabbed out of my hands that I was into it and that I might not ever again have any use for it, let alone see it.

There at once commenced a query as to who I was. The boy who had taken my satchel knew me, and he assured the others that he did, and that I was an old Pea Ridge Pod man, whom he had known a long time and was all right.

The man taking the lead in the inquiry was the same man who was so certain when he had my friend up under a less embarrassing situation that “dead men tell no tales.”

The boy who stood up for me was the son of a man whose still was destroyed by the officers just a few weeks later, and I suppose I owe my escape from something that might have been much worse to him.

This bad man remained at the camp for some time after this.

This gang has broken up and its members have left the county.

■ ■ ■

If Beck's essay wasn't entertaining enough, maybe you need to read more of it. I could give you some more, but the internet has run out of room. The Pea Ridge Pod man was rambler, for sure.

