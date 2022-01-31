Primrose, ranunculus and heath

Many of our winter annuals got a bit of a nip with the low temperatures in January following such balmy, spring-like weather in December. I have seen some pretty, blooming pansies, but most are struggling to stay alive, and probably won’t shine until closer to spring. If your garden is somewhat colorless, wait for this next cold front to pass, and start looking for “shoulder plants”. I call them shoulder because they won't last an entire season—either warm or cold but will give us some great color for a short season—between winter and summer, or summer and winter in the fall—think mums and asters then. For early color before it gets too hot, here are some choices. I will give you a few more this coming week.









English primroses – I saw a few in my local Kroger's, but they were gone in a flash. I expect to see more the closer we get to Valentine’s Day at nurseries and garden centers. These bright, cheerful plants won’t survive a hard freeze, but love cool weather.





While there are 500 species of primulas, and I am in envy when I see them in gardens in England, most are relatively short-lived in Arkansas.





I have had a couple that actually survive 2-3 years, but that is not the norm. They do best in morning sun and afternoon shade or filtered sun. I usually have them in a pot near the front door which gets bright light, but no direct sun. You can find them forced for an indoor container plant, but they will last longer outside than indoors. They are a welcome addition to color when you often need it.





Ranunculus –





sometimes called Persian buttercup can be found along with primroses in later winter to early spring. Like the primroses, they come in a myriad of bright colors. The layers of petals make them look almost artificial.





Some people have tried growing them directly from bulbs or actually a tuber, but I haven’t had much luck with that—have you? In south Arkansas, you could probably get away with planting them in the fall, but in central and northern Arkansas, you would need to start the bulbs in doors and move them out. I let someone else do that and buy a few pots when I see them. They will bloom for 4-6 weeks outdoors.





Heath – Erica genus.





Some of you guessed heather, and these two plants are very similar in appearance, and are often grown together, since they need similar conditions. When I see them in a garden, I say heath/heather. Heath plants have thin, needle-like leaves, while heathers have flat, scalelike leaves and are in the genus Calluna. Heaths tend to be slightly smaller than heathers.





Several people mentioned never finding these plants in Arkansas nurseries. I usually can find them in February or March. They would not take the heat and humidity of our summers, but they will do well outdoors in late winter through May or June. I actually had one once that I brought indoors and just quit watering. It dried and looked like a living plant for a whole year before I tossed it. The flowers come in shades of pink, purple or white.



