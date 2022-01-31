Ranked amateurs

"Who would get paid, and how much? Only football players at certain schools? Only football and basketball players at certain schools? Just male players? Or would the money be spread out so that the Heisman-contending quarterback and the setter on the volleyball team get the same check every two weeks?

"Bigger schools would certainly pay more than smaller colleges, right? The University of Arkansas would be able to pay more than UCA. Could coaches at the larger schools offer more money to the best players? That's something that would get those schools in a heap of trouble today. Will that become the norm tomorrow? ..."

--our editorial, Dec. 19, 2020

When the Supreme Court of the United States paved the way for student-athletes to get paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses--NIL deals--some of us had questions. Now that NIL has been in place for several months . . . we still have questions.

Doubtless you've seen TV ads featuring college athletes (even if they don't speak). And doubtless you heard about the Alabama quarterback who made a cool million from NIL deals. But if anybody thought this would go through the sporting world without any bumps, they were out-of-their-league wrong.

The Associated Press looked into some NIL deals the other day, and found they are very much not distributed evenly. As most people already suspected. From the AP:

"The Washington State women's volleyball team, for example, has zero deals. Several of its international players are not eligible for them, but Coach Jen Greeny, whose teams have gone to the NCAA Tournament six consecutive seasons, said women's teams just don't seem to be a priority. 'I am not aware of anyone that has approached any of our players, and we are [the] most successful sport at Washington State,' Greeny said. 'So it is a little bit disheartening.'"

There is no clearinghouse that tracks all NIL money. So the AP had to rely on the word from NIL companies. They report anywhere from 60 percent to maybe 70 percent of the money is going to male athletes.

"It's going to be up to whoever decides to pay the kid, sponsor the kid, endorse the kid, whatever it might be, that's their decision," said Matthew Robinson, a professor of sports management at Delaware.

So let the market decide. Which is almost always the best way. But it hasn't always been the college way. What was Title IX, if not an attempt to even the playing field for women's athletes? One part of the text of the law says no person should be "denied the benefits of" any education activity (read: college sports) based on sex. But what can you tell the car dealership?

One person tried to explain the situation thusly: "If you remove football from the equation, transactions or activities disclosed by female student-athletes make up more than 50 percent of the total for other sports."

If you remove football from the equation. Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

The point should be made: Colleges aren't going to tell the car dealerships anything. The market will very much decide who gets the best NIL deals. And football runs things. In some college towns, maybe it's basketball.

But if anybody thought this would be easy or fair, they were out-of-their-league wrong.