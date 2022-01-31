Razorbacks drop OT thriller at No. 7 Tennessee

The Arkansas women’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped in overtime Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, but coach Mike Neighbors couldn’t have been more pleased with his team’s grit.

The Razorbacks wiped out a five-point deficit in overtime, but the No. 7 Lady Vols earned a tough 86-83 Southeastern Conference win.

Neighbors credited the Lady Vols (19-2, 8-1 SEC) for coming up with big plays when necessary.

“This is a Tennessee team that’s like the Tennessee teams of old,” said Neighbors, whose team never trailed in the first three quarters. “They’re back. We’ve been talking about them all year, but they are back. They’re physical. They make you pay for every mistake that you make. They are tenacious on the boards. That wears on you and it got to our legs.”

Arkansas (14-7, 4-4) was forced to play the entire second half without leading scorer Makayla Daniels, who suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. The Razorbacks led by as many as 13 and still enjoyed a 58-53 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Neighbors was proud of the way the Razorbacks handled adversity of a tough crowd in a storied arena, not to mention being without their leading scorer.

“Every single person just doing a little bit more than they’ve been asked to do throughout the year just to give us a chance,” Neighbors said.

Jordan Horston scored to snap an 83-83 tie with under a minute left in the extra period. Arkansas freshman Samara Spencer missed two free throws with 11.5 seconds remaining.

Horston added 1 of 2 foul shots to push the lead to three and Amber Ramirez’s potential game-tying three-pointer from the corner was short at the buzzer.

Ramirez finished with a game-high 29 points, including five three-pointers. The lone senior on the Arkansas roster hit two free throws with 6.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to notch the seventh tie of the quarter at 75.

The Razorbacks then forced a Tennessee miss and Erynn Barnum snatched the rebound to force overtime.

But the Lady Vols never trailed in the extra period. Sasha Goforth’s steal and layup forged an 83-83 tie with 1:21 remaining in overtime. Arkansas did not score again.

The bigger Lady Vols out-rebounded Arkansas 60-40 and had a 27-6 advantage on second-chance points.

Horston finished with a team-high 24 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds and 6 assists for Tennessee, which bounced back after an upset loss at Auburn last Thursday. Rae Burrell scored 21 points, while Tamari Key chipped in 14.

Arkansas held the 6-6 Key without a field goal for the first three quarters, but Tennessee’s size wore on the Razorbacks, Neighbors said. Key grabbed 9 rebounds and blocked 4 shots, while 6-2 Sarah Puckett contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Lady Vols.

“It was a matter of time,” Neighbors said. “She made her presence known on the defensive end even when she wasn’t scoring. But we had to spend so much energy to keep it from going in there, we probably gave up a couple too many threes.

“She can still dominate the game. She still had 14 (points) and seven (rebounds). We wanted to make sure it was a different way.”

Ramirez played 44 of 45 minutes and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Spencer played 43 with Daniels sidelined. The 5-7 freshman guard added 17 points and four assists.

Jersey Wolfenbarger chipped in 13 points and Goforth was also in double figures with 10.

Arkansas used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to break away for a 37-26 lead. Ramirez hit a pair of three-pointers in the surge. The Razorback settled for a 41-32 halftime lead.

But Tennessee put together its own 10-2 run to get within 51-48 late in the third quarter. Goforth’s three-point play gave Arkansas a 58-53 lead after three quarters.

The Lady Vols used an 8-0 fourth-quarter to run to take their first lead 63-61 on Burrell’s steal and layup with 7:47 left.

Arkansas travels to Texas A&M to face former Razorback coach Gary Blair and the Aggies on Thursday to continue SEC play. Tip-off time for game is 8 p.m. on SEC Network.



