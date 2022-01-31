Remember when, Arkansas? 'Antiques Roadshow' found treasures at Hot Springs in 2002





When AETN announced in 2002 that "Antiques Roadshow" would tape three episodes in July at Hot Springs, the good news was tickets were free. The bad news was there were only 5,600 tickets.

Fans of the PBS series mailed postcards to Canton, Mass., to enter a ticket drawing. Ticket winners could request either a morning or an afternoon slot but weren't guaranteed in either case.

So, when the big day arrived, a well-behaved horde of Arkansans laid siege to the Hot Springs Convention Center before the door opened at 8:30 a.m. Thereafter they became two patient throngs, both cluttered with bags, boxes and carts laden with family treasures and flea market finds. One throng lined the sidewalk in the sun while their nonticketed family members settled in for the duration along a wall; and another throng stood indoors in zigzag lines.

From threshold to an appraiser's table was said to take about two hours, give or take an hour or two.

Allen Lewis and his wife were among the rather lucky. Lark Mason, an appraiser for Sotheby's Auction House, looked over the cast-bronze elephant that Allen transported via little red wagon. The couple inherited the Japanese piece from an aunt and uncle. Not divulging an estimate, Mason directed them to "the green room." Eventually they learned on camera that the elephant was one of the largest examples of Japanese Meiji-period bronze work Mason had seen and could be worth $10,000 to $15,000.

That elephant was far from the most valuable item in the crowd. Appraisers estimated $150,000 for a painting of a lake by Hudson River School artist Jasper Cropsey, and there were other rare finds, too.

But most fans went home with considerably lower valuations. In the parking lot, an unidentified man was overheard to say, "I'm going to tell Grandma that it's worth $400. I don't want to hurt her feelings."

The Hot Springs taping aired as three episodes hosted by Dan Elias during season 7 of "Antiques Roadshow" in 2003. The series returned to Arkansas in 2015, and hopeful people stood in line again with up to two whatnots apiece at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Those three episodes aired during Season 20, hosted by Mark L. Walberg.



