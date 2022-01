1. An enemy.

2. A young goat.

3. A container for the ashes of a dead person.

4. A man who thinks too much about his clothes and appearance; a dandy.

5. A submerged ridge in a river or along a shore.

6. The face or mouth of a person.

7. A long, wooden seat in a church.

8. A tractor-trailer.

9. One of the dots used on dice.

ANSWERS

1. Foe

2. Kid

3. Urn

4. Fop

5. Bar

6. Mug

7. Pew

8. Rig

9. Pip