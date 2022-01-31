Texarkana School District moves toward dividing from five into six school board zones

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School Board last week took the first step in changing how it will elect members. It adopted a resolution to rezone.

At the end of the process, officials expect the School District to be divided into six zones of equal population -- each with a member to represent them and one at large trustee, who will be elected by a majority of all voters in the district. Currently, the district is divided into five board zones, with two at large trustees.

The plan must be approved by the Miller County Election Commission.

Arkansas Code 6-13-631 requires that after the 2020 federal decennial census figures are released, a school district having a 10% or greater minority population has to divide the district into zones of either five or seven single zones or five zones with two at-large positions

The board recently held a workshop to discuss zoning options and consulted with the district's legal counsel for advice and guidance on the matter to help the district come to this decision.

School Attorney Dick Dodson said once the board approves the resolution, it has to be sent to the county election commission for approval. If approved, these changes would become effective in the 2022 school elections, which are in November.