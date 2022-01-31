The rollercoaster continues

It is the last day of January and what a weather ride it has been. At the beginning of the month, we had roses, azaleas and lingering summer tropicals and annuals in bloom. We quickly transitioned from air conditioning to heat. We have been sunny and in the 70's/ low 80's, to single digits and snow/sleet - depending on where you live in the state!





The heat is on one day, and the windows are open the next. As hard as it is on us, it is even worse for our plants. Unless you covered plants with the deep freeze in early January, there are not a lot of perky winter annuals and vegetables.





I have some kale that looks good, and a few pansies are giving it the old college try, but they won't probably be in their prime until closer to spring.

On warmer days, I do spend time in the garden. I still have more clean-up to do, and a few more leaves to shred and spread as mulch.





I won't do any major pruning of living plants until later in February, but I have some dead limbs that need to be cut out and there are definitely winter weeds growing.





There is plenty to do if the weather would just cooperate.

The first half of January we hunkered down and stayed home as Covid numbers kept rising. I actually know more people who have had covid since Christmas, than I knew the entire time covid has been in our lives. Luckily, everyone that I know well who has had it, were fully vaccinated, so they had what seemed like a bad cold, some even had less symptoms than a bad cold. A few have lingering coughs, and many told me of extreme fatigue, but none of them were life-threatening. I still mask up when I am in stores or in public, but we are starting to venture out a bit now.

The time at home, coupled with dreary weather gave me a great opportunity to continue organizational clean out. I have taken several loads of books, household goods to local charities, and even more loads are heading to the kids houses. It is an ongoing process.

Clay and I made it to Dallas to celebrate my great-nephew's 1st birthday.





It was great to see family and it was the first time Clay got to meet Luke. We celebrated Beth and Martha Ray's birthdays--they are quite a bit older than me--I don't turn 64 until April!





And we went to a Cajun feast at the Grumpy Rabbit.





As February rolls around, I have a few in-person speaking gigs, so we will see how things go. I am ready to resume life more normally. Stay safe and warm this week!