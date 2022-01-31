UAE intercepts missile as Israeli president visits

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels Sunday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said, the third such attack in recent weeks.

The attack amid President Isaac Herzog's visit only fuels the ongoing tensions affecting the wider Persian Gulf, which has seen a series of attacks as Iran's nuclear deal with world powers collapsed and Yemen's yearslong war raged.

As negotiators in Vienna now attempt to save the accord and Emirati-backed forces press on the Houthis, the rebels are launching their longest-range attacks yet. Those assaults represent a major challenge for the Emirates, which long has advertised itself to international businesses as a safe corner of an otherwise-dangerous neighborhood.

The UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported the interception, saying that "the attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas."

It wasn't immediately clear where the missile remnants fell. The country's civilian air traffic control agency said there was no immediate effect on air travel in the UAE.

Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei wrote on Twitter that the rebels would make an announcement about an attack in the coming hours that reached into "the depths of the UAE." He did not elaborate.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel later reported that airstrikes had begun targeting Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital.

Herzog, Israel's ceremonial president in its parliamentary democracy, is in the country on a state visit. The ceremonial leader met Sunday with Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I wish to emphasize that we completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty," Herzog told Sheikh Mohammed, according to his office.

Herzog's office told The Associated Press earlier today that the trip was "expected to continue as planned" when asked about the missile interception. It did not elaborate.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in December made his first official visit to the Gulf Arab sheikdom and discussed strengthening relations on a number of fronts with Sheikh Mohammed.

The visits come after the UAE and Bahrain recognized Israel and established diplomatic relations in 2020. Palestinian leaders have condemned the normalization deal as a betrayal of their cause for statehood.

Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its own forces from Yemen, it is still actively engaged in the conflict. It supports militias fighting the Houthis, who seized Sanaa in September 2014.

The missile attacks targeting the UAE come as the Houthis face pressure and are suffering heavy losses on the battlefield. Yemeni government forces, allied and backed by the UAE, have pushed back the rebels in key provinces.

Aided by the Emirati-backed Giants Brigades, the government forces took back the province of Shabwa earlier this month in a blow to Houthi efforts to complete their control of the entire northern half of Yemen.

While Emirati troops have been killed over the course of the conflict, until this month the war hadn't directly affected daily life in the wider UAE.

Information for this article was contributed by Isabel Debre of The Associated Press.

In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP)



In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP)



President Isaac Herzog, walks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, as they review an honor guard, at the royal palace, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP)



President Isaac Herzog, walks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, as he arrives at the royal palace, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP)



In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP)

