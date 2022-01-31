UAPB expert attests to oatmeal's benefits

Unbeknownst to many, January is National Oatmeal Month.

"It is a good time to start implementing some of those New Year's resolutions by focusing on improving your health by incorporating healthy whole grains in your diet," said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Oatmeal has excellent health benefits, Henson said in the news release.

According to the "Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025," oatmeal is a healthy whole grain food that is nutritious, heart-healthy and high in fiber. Oatmeal contains a number of vitamins and minerals such as zinc, iron, B vitamins and magnesium.

"Oatmeal is a more soluble fiber than any other grain, with excellent health benefits," Henson said. "Some benefits are good digestion, controlling blood sugar, lowering cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease, managing weight, supporting a healthy immune system and keeping your stomach fuller longer during the day."

Oatmeal is a warm, nutritious breakfast food that one can enjoy every day, Henson said.

"When selecting oatmeal for breakfast, you can pick from various oats -- old-fashioned, quick-cook, rolled or instant oats. For a fast approach to fixing oatmeal, you can purchase the packets of oatmeal that only need milk or water to cook," she said.

Henson recommends trying the Greek Yogurt Oatmeal recipe provided by the University of Nevada, Reno Extension Healthy Aging Program.

GREEK YOGURT OATMEAL RECIPE

Ingredients

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 banana - sliced (optional)

Pinch of sea salt

1 1/4 cup water, milk or a blend of both

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla (optional)

1/4 cup Greek yogurt + more if you'd like

Directions

Add oats, banana slices and sea salt to a pot. Add water/milk and stir to combine. Add cinnamon and vanilla, if using.

Heat over medium-high heat for 8-10 minutes or until all the liquid has been absorbed. Be sure to stir the oats several times while cooking to make sure the banana slices melt into the oats. The oatmeal is done when all the liquid is absorbed, and the oats are thick and fluffy.

Remove the oat mixture from the heat and stir in Greek yogurt. Start with ¼ cup and add more if you would like. Transfer the oat mixture to a bowl and top with your favorite oatmeal toppings. Use banana slices, blueberries, granola or peanut butter as suggested toppings.

Instead of using the banana to add sweetness, you could add other natural sweeteners, Henson said. Some options include maple syrup, honey, coconut sugar or even stevia.

