U.S., Russia due at U.N. to square off on Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. sought to step up pressure on Russia over Ukraine on Sunday, promising to put Moscow on the defensive at the U.N. Security Council as lawmakers on Capitol Hill said they were nearing agreement on "the mother of all sanctions."

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said the Security Council will press Russia hard today in a session to discuss its massing of troops near Ukraine and rising fears it is planning an invasion.

Any formal action by the council is extremely unlikely given Russia's veto power and its ties with others on the council, including China. But the U.S. referral of Russia's troop buildup to the United Nations' top body gives both sides a big stage in their battle for global opinion.

"Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said of the U.S. and the other council members on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "We're going into the room prepared to listen to them, but we're not going to be distracted by their propaganda."





Russia's massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. Russia is demanding that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, stop the deployment of weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

The head of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, rejected on Sunday Western warnings about an invasion.

"At this time, they're saying that Russia threatens Ukraine -- that's completely ridiculous," he was quoted as saying by state news agency Tass. "We don't want war and we don't need it at all."

The United States and European Union countries say a Russian invasion would trigger heavy sanctions. On Sunday, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, raised the prospect of imposing some punishments preemptively.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have been divided over the timing of possible sanctions, with many GOP members pushing for the U.S. to impose tough penalties immediately instead of waiting for Russia to send new troops into Ukraine.

"There are some sanctions that really could take place up front, because of what Russia's already done -- cyberattacks on Ukraine, false-flag operations, the efforts to undermine the Ukrainian government internally," Menendez said on CNN.

In the event of an invasion, the New Jersey Democrat said, Russia would face "the mother of all sanctions," including actions against Russian banks that could severely undermine the Russian economy and increased lethal aid to Ukraine's military.

The sanctions would apparently be significantly stronger than those imposed after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Those penalties have been seen as ineffective.

Russia has long resented NATO's granting of membership to countries that were once part of the Soviet Union or were in its sphere of influence as members of the Warsaw Pact.

NATO "has already come close to Ukraine. They also want to drag this country there," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, "although everyone understands that Ukraine is not ready and could make no contribution to strengthening NATO security."

Ukraine has sought NATO membership for years, but any prospects of joining appear far off as the country struggles to find political stability and attack corruption.

Sen. Dick Durbin, a member of the Senate's Ukraine Caucus, suggested that Ukraine's backing off its NATO aspirations could expedite a diplomatic solution to the current crisis.

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "decides that the future membership, if there's to be one in NATO for Ukraine, and the question of the Russian occupation of Ukraine are two things to put on the table, I think we may move toward a solution to this," Durbin, D-Ill., said on NBC.

Ukraine has not shown signs of willingness to make concessions on potential alliance membership.

Lavrov also underlined Russia's contention that NATO expansion is a threat, saying the alliance has engaged in offensive actions outside its member countries.

"It is difficult to call it defensive. Do not forget that they bombed Yugoslavia for almost three months, invaded Libya, violating the U.N. Security Council resolution, and how they behaved in Afghanistan," he said.

The U.S. and NATO have formally rejected Russia's demands about halting NATO expansion, though Washington outlined areas where discussions are possible, offering hope there could be a way to avoid war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no public remarks about the Western response. Lavrov has said the West's position leaves little chance for reaching agreement, though he also said Russia doesn't want war.

BRITISH SANCTIONS

British lawmakers will be asked to consider legislation this week that would let ministers impose a wider range of sanctions against Russia should it move against Ukraine, the British foreign secretary said Sunday.

The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, outlined the plan in an interview with broadcaster Sky News, presenting it as part of a broad range of efforts to deter further aggression from Putin. Britain is already supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine and has offered to increase its troop deployments elsewhere in Eastern Europe.

Also Sunday, Lavrov said that Russia would seek clarity from NATO on its intentions days after the United States and its allies delivered a formal rejection to Moscow's demands that NATO retreat from Eastern Europe and bar Ukraine from joining the alliance.

Lavrov's comments in an interview with Russia's main government television channel suggested that while Moscow is displeased -- as expected -- with the Western response, there may still be a flicker of hope for further diplomacy.

But if diplomacy fails, Truss said, the British legislation will give the country more punitive options, so there will be "nowhere to hide" for oligarchs or "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia."

While the British Parliament typically takes weeks or months to pass a bill, emergency procedures allow it to legislate in as little as a day under some circumstances.

Biden administration officials reiterated Sunday that the United States believes a Russian invasion is "imminent," even if Ukraine has been trying to play down the crisis.

"We have been nothing but clear and transparent about our concerns here at the Pentagon over the rapid buildup for the last few months around the border with Ukraine and in Belarus," the Pentagon's press secretary, John Kirby, said on "Fox News Sunday."

Lavrov said an official request was sent Sunday to both NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, an alliance that includes Russia. Lavrov described it as "an urgent demand to explain how they intend to fulfill their obligation not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others."

"If they do not intend to, then they must explain why," Lavrov said, adding that "this will be the key question in determining our further proposals, which we will report to Russia's president," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Heintz and Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press and by Anna Schaverien of The New York Times.

