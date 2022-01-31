Virus staying, time to adapt, governors say





With new coronavirus cases declining across much of the United States, even as deaths remain high, state leaders from different sides of the partisan divide said Sunday that it was time for Americans to get back to their normal lives, while continuing to prepare for the next inevitable surge.

Gov. Philip Murphy of New Jersey, a Democrat, signaled a growing acceptance among some political leaders that covid-19 will not be eliminated.

"We're not going to manage this to zero," he said to Chuck Todd on NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "We have to learn how to live with this."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]





Murphy appeared alongside Gov. Asa Hutchison of Arkansas, a Republican. The two were in Washington, D.C., for the three-day meeting of the National Governors Association, of which Hutchinson is chair and Murphy is vice chair.

[VIRUS TESTING: Click here for how, where to get free at-home covid tests in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/athome]





According to many health experts, the next phase of the virus in the U.S. may depend on what new possible variants emerge, vaccination rates and risk tolerance. Herd immunity to covid-19, public health specialists say, is unlikely to be achieved.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]





"We just peaked last week," Hutchinson said about Arkansas covid-19 data. "We hope the omicron continues to go down. We believe that it will."

At the same time, he acknowledged that additional new coronavirus variants may be inevitable.

Hutchinson has been adamant the federal government should increase production of tools to battle covid-19. But he also remains vocal that states need control over distributing testing and therapeutics.

"That's where the federal government needs to step up," he said. "Let's take advantage of this going down to be prepared for what's around the corner."





Education remains key in increasing vaccination numbers in the state, said Hutchinson, who continues to be an opponent of federal mandates on vaccines. Just over half of Arkansas' population is fully vaccinated.

"Quite frankly, the mandates that were imposed at the federal level that the Supreme Court struck down were counterproductive, as we predicted," Hutchinson said. "I predicted that it increased resistance. And so our vaccination rate has actually slowed."

Hutchinson said consistency in the message is best approach for vaccines.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]





"We need to move from a pandemic status and mode of operation to a more endemic, where we're normalizing, taking it very seriously, preparing, but I think we need to move out of the panic mode," Hutchinson said. "We need to handle this to make sure we can continue with our normal lives."

Bipartisanship from state to state and at the national level is important, Hutchinson said. He added that President Joe Biden's administration has been responsive to questions.

"I expect the president to talk about bipartisanship," Hutchinson said. "I'd actually like to see that implemented in the, in the policies that go forward. But this is an annual tradition I expect will go very well."

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]





Another governor, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, also a Republican, called for what he described as sustainable public health approaches from the state governments and voiced the opposition to top-down mandates for or against masking.





"We don't want to be turning our emergency orders, our mandates and our regulations off -- on and off like a light switch," he said to Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union."

Guidelines for lifting indoor mask mandates and other public health measures may have to be eased because omicron is so easily contagious and has become so ubiquitous, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration who serves on the board of directors of Pfizer, said in an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]





Right now, the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that mitigation measures can be lifted when community prevalence of the virus is low, which the agency defines as 10 cases per 100,000 people per day, Gottlieb said.

"In the age of omicron, with a much more contagious variant, and with the fact that the population has a lot of immunity so we are less susceptible overall, we may need to rethink that," Gottlieb said.

'STEALTH' OMICRON

In other covid-related developments, scientists say fears of a "stealth" omicron variant secretly creating a disastrous new wave of covid-19 are unlikely to become reality.

But the new variant, which goes by the scientific name BA.2 and is one of three branches of the omicron viral family, could drag out the omicron surge in much of the world, they say.

So far, BA.2 doesn't appear to cause more severe disease, and vaccines are just as effective against it as they are against other forms of omicron. But it does show signs of spreading more readily.

"This may mean higher peak infections in places that have yet to peak, and a slowdown in the downward trends in places that have already experienced peak omicron," said Thomas Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London.

In November 2021, researchers in South Africa first raised the alarm about omicron, which carried 53 mutations setting it apart from the initial coronavirus strain isolated in Wuhan, China.

Some of those mutations enabled it to escape the antibodies produced by vaccines or previous infections. Other mutations appear to have made it concentrate in the upper airway, rather than in the lungs. Since then, omicron's genetic changes have driven it to dominance around the world.

Within weeks of omicron's emergence, however, researchers in South Africa started finding a few puzzling, omicronlike variants. The viruses shared some of omicron's distinctive mutations but lacked others. They also carried some unique mutations of their own.

It soon became clear that omicron was made up of three distinct branches that split off from a common ancestor. Scientists named the branches BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

The earliest omicron samples belonged to BA.1. BA.2 was less common. BA.3, which was even rarer, appears to be the product of a kind of viral sex: BA.1 and BA.2 simultaneously infected the same person, and their genes were scrambled together to create a new viral hybrid.

TELLING THE DIFFERENCE

At first, scientists focused their attention on BA.1 because its occurrence outnumbered the others by a ratio of 1,000 to 1. A lucky break made it easy for them to track it.

Common PCR tests typically detect three coronavirus genes. But the tests can identify only two of those genes in BA.1 because of a mutation in the third gene, known as spike.

In December, researchers in South Africa found that a growing number of PCR tests were failing to detect the spike gene -- a sign that BA.1 was becoming more common.

The dominant variant at the time, known as delta, didn't cause spike failures in PCR tests. As omicron rose, delta waned.

Unlike BA.1., BA.2 lacks the spike mutation that makes PCR tests fail. Without the ability to use PCR tests to track BA.2, some scientists nicknamed it the "stealth" version of omicron.

But BA.2 wasn't invisible: Researchers could still track it by analyzing the genetic sequences of samples from positive tests. And once delta virtually disappeared, scientists could use PCR tests to tell the difference between BA.1 and BA.2: Samples that caused spike failures contained BA.1, whereas the ones that didn't contained BA.2.

In recent weeks, BA.2 has become more common in some countries. In Denmark, BA.2 makes up 65% of new cases, the Statens Serum Institut reported Thursday. So far, however, researchers there have found that people infected with BA.2 are no more or less likely to be hospitalized than those with BA.1.

On Friday, the British government released another early analysis of BA.2, finding that the variant makes up just a few percent of cases there. Still, surveys across England show that it is growing faster than BA.1 because it is more transmissible.

Reassuringly, the British researchers found that vaccines were just as effective against BA.2 as BA.1.

Trevor Bedford, a virus expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, found a similar pattern in the United States in viral sequences from recent test samples. He estimated that about 8% of cases in the U.S. are BA.2, and that figure is climbing fast, he added.

"I'm fairly certain that it will become dominant in the U.S.," Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale University School of Public Health, said, "but I don't yet know what that would mean for the pandemic."

It's conceivable that BA.2 could lead to a new surge, but Grubaugh thinks it's more likely that covid-19 cases will continue to decline in weeks to come. It's also possible that BA.2 may create a small bump on the way down or simply slow the fall. Experiments on BA.1 now underway may help scientists sharpen their projections.

Information for this article was contributed by Roni Caryn Rabin and Carl Zimmer of The New York Times and by Teresa Moss of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.











