Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 18

Confident Coffee Roasters

2015 Main Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager testing certification available. Employee drinks were stored in the food preparation area. Trays of uncovered baked goods in the freezer. Kolaches stored in the bakery case at 57 degrees without time to document removal from temperature control. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in new black refrigerator. Food workers without hair restraints. Posted permit expired on Oct. 9, 2021.

Dollar General

76 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shampoos stored over medications. Laundry soap stored on shelving over disposable cups and plates. Box of plastic cups and disposable plates stored in boxes on the floor. No covered trash cans in the employee or public restrooms. The public bathroom is out of order. Light in walk-in cooler does not work.

Dollar Tree

219 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of paper towels stored on the floor. No covered trash can in the women's restroom. The posted permit expired Feb. 28, 2021.

First Watch

3251 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the handwashing sinks in food preparation area has several dirty utensils stored in the basin.

Noncritical violations: Two food employee are wearing wristwatches.

Home 2 Suites

1519 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: No hand soap was available at the hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: No information was available for instructions of the cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Joe's Italian Grill

669 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: One can of artichokes is dented on the lid/seal. Walk-in cooler has raw eggs stored above a covered bucket with tomatoes sauce. Small bucket with sanitizing solution and wiping cloths does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: A food protection manager certification is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Frozen packaged sea food is thawing at room temperature.

P2 Restaurants

4914 Elm Springs Road, No. 1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No sign of procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse

4093 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 104, Springdale

Critical violations: Pasta sauce holding in the hot holding unit at 90 degrees. Temperature control for safety, foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria Guanajuato

103 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Rice pudding and cake, packaged items for customer self-service lack label.

Noncritical violations: No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Food employees lack hair protection.

Jan. 19

Baba Boudans

701 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Person in charge lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Burger King

1300 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Dollar Tree

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 194, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Establishment has no signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Guido's Pizza

4275 S. Thompson St., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certification of food protection manager is not available at time of the inspection. Surfaces of shelves (walk-in cooler) are not clean.

Mi Tienda Express

2270 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Meat area automatic soap dispenser is not working, second hand washing sink does not have soap, dish detergent is used. Chorizo/sausages at 68 degrees. Chorizo is prepared on site. Ceviche and cottage cheese lack date marked. Ceviche was prepared yesterday, and cheese is repackaged here. Packaged food for customer self-service: salsa roja, salsa verde, cottage cheese, duros de harina do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 01/31/2021. A food manager certification is not available. Observed no signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Ozark Natural Foods

380 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee in produce preparation area is wearing a bracelet.

Ozark Natural Foods Deli-Bakery

380 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in baking area lacks employee handwashing notice.

Shine Nutrition

1902 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No information available on cleanup of bodily fluid release events. No thermometer is in the refrigerator. The pipe under the three-compartment sink is not completely fixed.

Taqueria Leo's

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ground beef and carnitas prepared more than 24 hours do not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Raw frozen chicken and beef thawing at room temperature. A food manager certification is not available.

Thai Diner

514 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Person in charge lacks food manager certification through an accredited program. Several wall tiles behind the grill have detached from wall surface.

Jan. 20

Healthsouth Rehab Hospital

153 E. Monte Painter Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips for the ware washing machine.

Starbucks Coffee

4224 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No signs were posted stating how to clean up bodily fluid release events.

Washington Regional Medical Center

3215 N. Northhills Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The piping under the kettle in the kitchen has a leak. The front grill in the serving area has a leaking water line. Two of the freezers have ice buildup.

Jan. 21

3 Crazy Berries

1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Person in charge lacks food protection manager certification through an accredited program. Women's toilet room door is open.

Casey's General Store

1567 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged cookies and packaged muffins for customer self-service do not have a label with list of ingredients.

Noncritical violations: No signage was posted stating how to clean up bodily fluid release events.

Donuts Donuts

1640 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Person in charge lacks food protection manager certification through an accredited program. Men's toilet room door is open.

E-Z Mart

1635 Arkansas 264 East, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Establishment does not have written procedure for bodily fluid release event.

Fielding's Station and Grocery

2141 Arkansas 264 East, Springdale

Critical violations: Missing date marks on opened packages of cheese in deli cooler display.

Noncritical violations: Establishment does not have a certified food protection manager. Establishment does not have written procedures for bodily fluid release events posted.

Green's Power Juice

410 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety course has been taken by management. No sign of information on how to clean up bodily fluid release events.

Hampton Inn and Suites

1700 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: The boiled eggs are holding cold on ice at 45 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: No signage for information on how to clean up bodily fluid release events.

Harps Deli-Bakery

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chicken at 130 degrees, green beans at 91 degrees, and tender dinner bowls at 81 degrees. Portions of the heat display case were not turned on at arrival of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Packages of rotisserie chicken stored on top of a box of raw chicken in the walk-in cooler. The temperature gauge on the outside of the walk-in cooler is not working. A box of to-go cupcake containers stored on the floor under the cake decorating table.

Harps Food Store

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw pork skewers touching imitation crab, raw meat on shelf over crackers, cheese, ham party trays, and raw bacon touching cheese in the gourmet cheese section.

Noncritical violations: Several cans that were on the shelves for sale were dented in the seal. Antifreeze stored on shelving over gum and candy in the express area.

McAlister's Deli

4055 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. One packaged cookie for customer self-service lacks a label. Two food employees are wearing finger rings that are not a plain band and one of the employees is also wearing several bracelets and another employee is wearing a wristwatch. Left hand side of flip-top refrigerator lid has several frilled toothpicks that are wrapped and used to hold lid in place. A service sink is not available. Three ceiling air vent shrouds in food preparation area painted finishes are peeling and lack cleaning.

Taco Bell

878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink located by the front service counter lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed. Outside waste oil receptacle lid is open.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 18 -- Southern Snow & Donuts, 14945 Fisher Road, Fayetteville

Jan. 19 -- Einstein Bagels, 1500 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; McDonald's, 520 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Pesto Cafe, 1830 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Village Inn Restaurant, 3365 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jan. 20 -- Pilot Travel Center, 5660 W. Sunset Drive, Springdale

Jan. 21 -- Braum's Ice Cream, 2511 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Old Pine Coffee Roasters, 3775 N. Mall Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville