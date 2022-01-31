El Dorado WR commits to Razorbacks as preferred walk-on

El Dorado receiver Kamron Bibby committed to be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas after visiting Saturday.

Bibby, 6-2, 180 pounds, had scholarship offers from Southern Arkansas, Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist and Northeastern (Okla.) State. He recorded 40 catches for 1,022 yards and and 9 touchdowns for the class 6A state champions in 2021.

“I loved the facilities and they way the program just works overall, the benefits that are given to the athletes," Bibby said. "The part that really got me, though, was that the college is perfect for me academically.”

He has a 3.8 grade-point average and plans to major in engineering while pursuing a minor in business.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman told us Saturday that Arkansas had a 100% graduation rate for all senior athletes last year,” said Bibby, whose mother teaches at his high school. “I also know that they have one of the best engineering programs in the country and that's what I’m going to college for. There are also many benefits for the in-class side of things that the athletes get such as tutors and things of that sort. I do currently have academic scholarship, so as far as paying for school goes, I’m not too worried about it.

“And, of course, Arkansas is my home and why not stay home.”

El Dorado coach Steve Jones said Bibby is an outstanding student and athlete.

"Kam is a standout four-sport athlete at a 6A school,” Jones said. “He is a talented wideout that has big-time playmaking ability. He catches the football naturally and makes everything look easy. I love his personality! He is always calm, cool and collected.

"Kamron also worked very hard in the classroom and understands what it takes to be successful. I can’t wait to see him represent El Dorado on Saturdays.”



