3-vehicle crash on I-55 kills 1, injures 3, troopers say

A 27-year-old man driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County died following a crash on Thursday evening, according to police.

Dontrel Washington of Blytheville was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 north in the southbound lane shortly after 7:45 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.

The report states that a person in the 2016 Toyota Rav4 noticed Washington’s vehicle traveling in the wrong direction and swerved to avoid the collision, but was still hit in the left southbound lane. Both the 25-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger were from Washington, Iowa and were transported to Regional One Medical Center in Tennessee to be treated for their injuries.

Washington continued traveling north in the southbound lanes, according to the report, and collided head-on with a 2020 Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep’s driver, a 26-year-old Wentzville, Mo. woman, was also taken to Regional One Medical Center for her injuries.

Washington died as a result of the wreck, troopers said.

The report states that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.