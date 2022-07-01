A Blue String Reminder

To make appointments easier to remember, do you use electronic scheduling tools? The truth is, I have. It's likely that some of you have incorporated reminders into your daily routines at some point as well. Anything from tying a string around a finger to setting a Google calendar can help you remember something in the future.

As an older woman, it became a necessary evil when my sluggish mind couldn't hold a thought beyond 10 minutes. Shamefully, I found it comforting that I was not in this boat alone. My sixtyish friends have similar struggles.

As a young adult, our memory starts off strong and reliable, passing information through our dense brains accurately and punctual. As opposed to years later when the same information can morphosis to being unreliable and, yes, even lost in the denseness of our brains.

And you know what? God knew we would have days of absent mindedness. Thankfully, the bible is full of God's commands, Jesus-reminders, and the Holy Spirit guidance that helps us to return our thinking back to God's business at hand. According to I Corinthians 12:6, Jesus gave believers a ceremonial practice that helps us form a habit of remembering.

The story is about Jesus eating the Passover meal with His disciples. He used bread and wine as a way for the disciples to remember and share the message of the Lord's death, that He died for mankind. (Also reference Luke 22:19, ... "this is My (Jesus') body, which is being given for you; do this in remembrance of Me.-- MSG")

Another intriguing method God used to remind believers of His command can be found in Numbers 15:38-41. Using blue thread, God told the Israelites to tie tassels on the corners of their clothing. It was an Old Testament visual notification customized uniquely for them.

"God spoke to Moses: "Speak to the People of Israel. Tell them that from now on they are to make tassels on the corners of their garments and to mark each corner tassel with a blue thread. When you look at these tassels you'll remember and keep all the commandments of God, and not get distracted by everything you feel or see that seduces you into infidelities. The tassels will signal remembrance and observance of all my commandments, to live a holy life to God. I am your God who rescued you from the land of Egypt to be your personal God. Yes, I God, your God."

It is so beautiful to read the tassel imagery God gave the children of Israel to keep their focus away from sin. What a loving God we have. Throughout the bible we find different examples of God-like "string around the finger" notifications showing us the right path, pointing out the right road to walk, leading us, teaching us, and saving us. They are reminders so that we will not be cut off from God.

DEFINITION AND INSIGHT:

The Hebrew word for remember or call-to-mind is Zakar. I believe Zakar goes beyond simply recalling a thought. It seems to me that Zakar is intended to drive action. Zakar involves recalling your past to reshape your present; changing your present to transform your future.

Zakar helps you to be mindful of pitfalls. Recollecting your past can guard you from making previous mistakes. It allows you to pause and rethink your next step. Remembering is an invitation to obedience and commitment with God.

SUMMARY:

Let's not forget that as we strive to fulfill our commands to God, He is doing the same for us without any need for a string around the finger or blue string/tassel. Genesis 9:15 reminds us that He is a God that will always remember: "and I will remember My covenant, which is between Me and you and every living creature of all flesh; and never again shall the water become a flood to destroy all flesh."

Isaiah 55:11 tells us God's word will execute and perform every intent of its fruit bearing mission: "so also is my word. I send it out, and it always produces fruit. It shall accomplish all I want it to and prosper everywhere I send it."

Finally, when we remember the Lord's supper (as an example), we should be compelled to tell others about the sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross.

PRAYER:

Thank you, God, for helping us to remember our purpose, duties, and service to you and to one another. When we walk in wholehearted obedience, your word tells us You will bring blessings according to Your will.

Restore us from sin's captivity. Thank you that this restoration trains us to love You with all our heart and all our soul. We want to show you how much we trust you by obeying you, and following Your commands. Please prosper us abundantly in every work for Your kingdom service. In the name of Jesus, we pray. Amen.

•

Brenette Wilder of Lee's Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is founder of Kansas City Teen Summit, blogger at (wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com), and author of Netted Together (https://nettedtogether.org.)

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to Southeast Arkansas.