VIDEO: NWA Food Bank announces expansion

[DON'T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE: nwaonline.com/71foodbank/]

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank announced its $25 million capital campaign: Food For Today. Hope For Tomorrow. Money for the campaign will help establish a new campus that will house a distribution facility and launch programs to increase annual distribution and improve access to fresh, healthy foods across its four-county service area.

The 82,425-square-foot Center for Hunger Relief will be built on 15 acres at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Honeysuckle Street in Lowell. The building will serve as the central distribution facility supporting all Food Bank operations and as a hub for community engagement.

Features of the building will include expanded warehouse and freezer/cooler capacity, a volunteer center, a teaching garden, a community room, teaching kitchen and staff offices. The food bank will be in a position to increase food distribution by 60%, with a goal to distribute more than 14 million meals by 2025. Employees and guests of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, gather Thursday June 30, 2022 for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Lowell.










