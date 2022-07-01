Arkansas adds more than 1,000 new covid cases for 4th consecutive day

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,224 new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday. It was the fourth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases per day — the first time that's happened since February.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 also continues to rise, increasing by three on Friday and rising by 54 over the past week. There are 245 covid-19 patients in hospitals statewide, the highest number since March 12.

Friday's 1,224 new cases were down by 213 from Thursday's increase of 1,437, but they were up by 162 from the previous Friday's increase of 1,062. Thursday's increase in coronavirus cases was the largest in one day since February.

The state has now seen 866,816 cases of the virus since March 2020. Of those, 843,098 are considered recovered.

The number of active cases, or those considered currently infectious, reached 11,903 — the highest number since Feb. 19, at the tail end of the omicron variant surge. Friday's increase of 505 active cases was 229 fewer than Thursday's increase, according to Health Department data.

Arkansas has added 2,308 active cases in the past week. It was the largest net change in the active-case count since the decrease of 2,338 in the seven days leading up to March 6.

Four new coronavirus deaths were recorded Friday, raising the total since March 2020 to 11,585.

Arkansas' intensive care units had 50 covid-19 patients Friday, the largest number since March 23 and three more than Thursday.

The number of covid patients on ventilators held steady at 12 for the third consecutive day, according to Health Department data.

