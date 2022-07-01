Arkansas coaches, fans help land Metcalf

The Arkansas coaching staff along with the Razorback fans help convinced highly recruited defensive back TJ Metcalf to commit to the Hogs.

He credited Coach Sam Pittman, cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins and other staff members for making him feel at home.

“The coaches, the fans just showed constant love since day one,” Metcalf said. “I can say coach Bowman has done a great job recruiting me to be a Razorback. Coach Pittman is very excited for me to be there. They showed nothing but love on the visit. It’s probably the best fan base I’ve ever encountered. I know the state is very proud of the football team and they have our backs. I just felt home there.”

Metcalf, 6-1, 188 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Valley chose the Hogs over more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others.

He and his family along with his younger brother, Tevis, who has an Arkansas offer, visited Fayetteville on March 12 and returned for an official visit on June 10-12. They were also on board with his decision.

Metcalf along with his good friend and Hog cornerback commitment Dallas Young made their official visits on the same weekend. Bowman, who is Metcalf’s lead recruiter, was able to forge a strong bond with him the first day that started talking.

“He’s very real, he’s somebody I can talk to,” said Metcalf, who officially visited Penn State on June 24. “He doesn’t have to change his tone. He’s a very cool guy. He knows what he’s doing. I can say that being someone who’s been in his position meetings. The way he coaches is very hands on.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 3-star plus recruit. Metcalf plans to recruit his brother to Fayetteville.

“Now I get a whole year playing with him for my senior season and I want to keep that going,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf is expected to play safety at Arkansas. He’s the No. 17 commitment for the 2023 class.



