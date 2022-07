Fayetteville, 1910: The caption reads "A Mixup" as, for reasons unknown, the fans seem to have stormed the field. The University of Arkansas team was known as the Cardinals until its 1910 season, when it became the Razorbacks. The name arose after Coach Hugo Bezdek said his 1909 team had "fought like a band of wild hogs."

