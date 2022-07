FAQ

'Enough Is Enough'

WHAT -- A parallel solo art show featuring the work of husband and wife Christopher Michael and Flora Saldivar.

WHEN -- 6-10 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- The Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers

COST -- Admission is free

INFO -- 877-5868; artcollectivegallery.com

FYI -- The Art Collective Gallery also shows the work of Ruth Lawlor, Steve Adair, PrintGurl, Fredy Villamil, Carmelo Pluchino, Robin Pedrero, and many more.