Carolina junior appreciative of Hogs’ interest





The contact from University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman and assistant Anthony Ruta and the Hogs' deep run in the NCAA tournament have the attention of 4-star junior prospect Isaiah Evans.

Musselman and Ruta have been relentless in pursuing Evans since June 15, the first day college coaches could make direct contact with 2024 prospects.

"They like to keep in contact," Evans said. "They've expressed a lot of interest, so I appreciate that. Ever since the 15th calls and texts.

"They're pretty aggressive when it comes to recruiting me."

Evans, 6-7, 165 pounds, of Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg received a scholarship offers from the Hogs on June 27.

247 sports rates him the No. 7 small forward and the No. 20 overall prospect for the 2024 class. Evans appreciates Musselman and Ruta recruiting him hard.

"It means a lot," Evans said. "It mean they're really interested. It means my hard work is paying off."

The Razorbacks' Elite Eight appearance also impresses.

"I know they made a really deep run back in the tournament last season and I know they play hard and they're somewhere a tough player would want to play," Evans said.

Evans' strong play this spring for the 2024 The Skill Factory program during the second session of EYBL play in Louisville helped his stock among college coaches. He had 24 points, 5 rebounds in one game while hitting 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 9 from beyond the three-point line.

One of his standout games in the first EYBL session in Orlando, Fla., in early April came in a victory over Arizona Unity when he had 25 points, 9 rebounds while shooting 9 of 17 from the field and 6 of 10 from beyond the three-point line.

Arkansas was courtside for some of Evans' games during the two evaluation periods in April.

"I think I'm a combo guard-wing," said Evans, who's looking to major in sports medicine in college. "I think I can stretch the floor pretty well. I'm a good passer. I can mix it up. I can shoot the three, handle it, post up, face up. I feel like I can use my length on defense, and I have a really good defensive IQ. I can help on both sides of the floor."

He held scholarship offers from Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Hampton, Illinois, Cincinnati and Texas A&M after Orlando. He now has approximately 15 offers with South Florida, Arkansas, North Carolina-Charlotte, Auburn, LSU, North Carolina State, Georgia and Providence coming after June 15.

"They're been rapid firing since the 15th," Evans said.

Seeing his hard work pay off in the form of offers is gratifying.

"Definitely is when you work hard at something and see the results," he said. "I'm definitely satisfied."

A trip to Fayetteville to checkout the Hogs is on Evans' agenda.

"Yeah, it's definitely on the list," Evans said. "We just have to figure it out scheduling,"

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

