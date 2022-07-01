Church News

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will have a one-day Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23. This event is free and open to all children who have completed pre-K through grade 6. (Children must be at least 5 years old by Aug. 1.) After the event, a family "cook-in" for all participants and their families will take place in the fellowship hall. "(VBS) will be an exciting day of Christ-centered activities, music, crafts, a Bible story, and tons of fun to the children of Pine Bluff and their friends. The lessons will be centered on how God created, designed, and empowered each of us," a spokesman said. To pre-register or for details visit www.fbcpinebluff.org/vbs or call the office at (870) 534-4741.

• PINE HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2101 W. Reeker St., will be the site for the 2022 Cupcakes & Conversations Tea Party at 4 p.m. July 24. The event will be held at the family life center. Cupcakes & Conversations will recognize several area women who lead, pray, change lives, motivate, encourage, inspire, and are women who win, a spokesman said. Honorees include Sammia Thomas, Debra Allen, Robbie Williams, Annette Dove, Demetria Walker, and Margarette Williams. The guest speaker will be Tammy Shelton. Pamela Russell is the coordinator.

• HURRICANE HYPE CENTER,near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a summer camp for youth through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. Masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to first through eighth graders. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. Details: (870) 534-2782, hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com, or newsthurricane.org.

• LAKESIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1500 S. Olive St., and ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp through July 27 for first through fifth graders. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

