Community Briefs

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:36 a.m.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on July 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

El Dorado center sets art awards

The visual arts committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center at El Dorado invites the public to a reception for the annual Juried Art Competition Exhibit from 6-7:30 p.m. July 9. The exhibit includes 54 artists from around the country, according to a news release.

Area winners include: Tom Richard -- Monticello; Kelly Campbell -- El Dorado; Rhaelene Lowther -- Magnolia; Spencer Purinton -- El Dorado; Marla Tomlinson -- El Dorado; and Grace Wright -- Crossett.

Juror Taylor Jasper from The Momentary at Bentonville will present the awards at 6:30 p.m. This exhibit will be displayed through July 29 and is free and open to the public. Details: SAAC, (870) 862-5474 or www.saac-arts.org.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. On Monday, the centers will be closed for July 4th.

Lunches available the rest of the week include:

• Tuesday -- Open face roast beef with gravy over wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, dump cake and milk.

• Wednesday -- Chef salad, low fat salad dressing, Mandarin oranges, crackers, cookie and milk.

• Thursday -- Smothered meatballs with noodles, corn, Brussels sprouts, bread, pineapple and milk.

• Friday -- Marinated chicken breast, peas, stewed tomato, cake and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Simmons makes promotions

Simmons Bank announced the promotions of Justin McCarty as Conway community president and Jake Sibley as Fort Smith community president. These promotions are effective today, according to a news release.

McCarty joined Simmons Bank in 2017 as a commercial analyst intern and moved up to a full-time community banker. McCarty holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Central Arkansas.

With 15 years of banking experience, Sibley most recently served as a community banker in Fort Smith overseeing customers' financial needs. Sibley is a graduate of the University of the Ozarks.

