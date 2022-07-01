Creditor of Fort Smith candidate Avery seeks payment from his other business, records show

FORT SMITH -- A creditor of state House candidate Max Avery wants some of the assets of his truck driving school to recover a debt from another of his businesses, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Avery is the Republican nominee in the House District 49 race against Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith.

United Federal Credit Union loaned Bolding Construction Co. of Fort Smith $150,000 on Jan. 18, 2019, court documents show. Avery signed personally for the loan. The credit union filed a lawsuit Nov. 20 against Bolding and Avery in Sebastian County Circuit Court, claiming the loan was in default.

The court found in favor of the credit union and other creditors of Bolding on March 22.

The debt to the credit union amounts to $151,861, according to the motion the credit union filed Wednesday. The credit union was also awarded fees and additional interest. The credit union loan is part of more than $800,000 in debts incurred by Bolding, according to court documents.

Avery is also the founder of CDL Academy LLC of Fort Smith, Wednesday's motion claims. The motion asks that the court order Avery to show under oath any money or property that "may become due or deliverable" to Avery from CDL. The credit union motion requests a hearing to determine how much financial interest Avery has in CDL.

Avery said Tuesday the loans will be paid. He entrusted management of Bolding to others while he focused on CDL, which he started in 2019, Avery said.

Campaign finance records show Avery loaned his House campaign $2,000 in February. District 49 covers all of northern Fort Smith, from the Arkansas River on the north and west to Park Avenue on the south and North 50th Street in the east.