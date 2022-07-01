Marriage Licenses

Lane Phillips, 26, and Anna Allcorn, 24, both of Maumelle.

Stephen Gideon, 48, of Maumelle and Susan Eldred, 44, of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jarrod Wheeler, 29, and Brant Bailey, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Travis Gipson, 38, and Ashley Osborne, 27, both of Cabot.

Eric Brown, 54, and Kendra Foster, 51, both of Sherwood.

Danishia Moss, 30, of Little Rock and Adavion Buckley, 24, of North Little Rock.

Brandon Alvarado, 23, and Jaquelyn Corral, 22, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2304. Eric Kiner v. Ebony Kiner.

22-2307. Clyde Williams III v. Rhonda Williams.

22-2317. Joshua Simoneaux v. Jillian Simoneaux.

22-2320. Rachael Bethell v. Ronald Bethell.

GRANTED

21-860. Alberta Frierson v. Terry King Jr.

21-1592. Heather Shaw v. James Shaw.

22-621. Jeffrey Johnston v. Katelyn Johnston.

22-1334. Cindy Nash v. Mark Flinoil Jr.