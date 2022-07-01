Daisy competition back in Rogers

ROGERS -- The Daisy National BB Gun Championship Match aims to rebound after being canceled the past two years because of covid-19.

The national championship of youth 5-meter BB gun shooting attracts teams from across the country and names team and individual national champions.

Practice and scoring clinics will be held Friday. The competition is Saturday and Sunday, with closing ceremonies and the naming of the national champions Sunday night at the Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway.

Competitors use Daisy Model 499B Champion Model BB guns, according to the release.

Teams of youths ages 8 to 15 who have passed the 10-hour Daisy shooting and safety curriculum and have placed first, second or third in their state's championship match are invited to compete. Teams originate from the 4-H shooting sports programs, American Legion shooting programs and other youth organizations. They travel from as far away as Oregon to compete.

The Daisy Nationals is a four-position, 5-meter competition. Competitors will shoot 10 shots each from the standing, kneeling, sitting and prone positions at a target placed 5 meters away. Competitors also take a written test that covers gun safety, marksmanship and competitive shooting. The test makes up 25% of the competitor's final score, according to the release.

Opening ceremonies tonight will include costume, T-shirt and patriotic-themed contests sponsored by Academy Sports and Outdoors and a parade of teams. Competitors look forward to the annual Barter Bar, when competitors and coaches bring items from their state to trade with others. In addition, the event will feature a 10-meter competition shot with the Daisy 599 competition airgun, according to the release.

"Competitive shooting teaches mental focus, bolsters self-esteem and improves coordination," said Lawrence Taylor, Daisy director of public relations. "Every year, we hear stories of how competitors have raised grades and became happier and more disciplined since they started the program."

Daisy Outdoor Products is based in Rogers.

J.R Shaw, executive director of Visit Rogers, said attendance at the championship match had been growing before the pandemic, and it always has been popular.

Visit Rogers is a division of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. An event like the championship helps the visitation footprint for Rogers and Northwest Arkansas, he said.

"They are here for a long time," he said. "For some, their family vacation is planned around the event. They are out doing a lot of fun things while they are here, and that footprint spreads across Northwest Arkansas.

"It's an introduction of Northwest Arkansas to a generation of new travelers. It allows the region to show off a little bit."

Competitors, families and staff stay at local hotels, eat local and visit local tourist attractions, he said. The Daisy Airgun Museum is in Rogers. The tournament is a shot in the arm for local businesses that are beginning to rebound after dealing with covid-19 the last two years, Shaw said.

"It really is valuable," he said of the event.

The match was held in Bowling Green, Ky., for 16 years before it came to Rogers in 2010, when it was held at the Rogers High School fieldhouse. The Rogers Convention Center has hosted the event since 2011.