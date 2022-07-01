Dictator’s son takes office in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, praised his father's legacy and glossed over its violent past as he was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday after a stunning election victory that opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image.

His rise to power, 36 years after an army-backed "People Power" revolt booted his father from office and into global infamy, upends politics in the Asian democracy, where a public holiday, monuments and the Philippine Constitution stand as reminders of the end of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s tyrannical rule.

But in his inaugural speech, Marcos Jr. defended the legacy of his late father, who he said accomplished many things that had not been done since the country's independence.

"He got it done, sometimes with the needed support, sometimes without. So will it be with his son," he said to applause from his supporters in the crowd. "You will get no excuses from me."

"My father built more and better roads, produced more rice than all administrations before his," Marcos Jr. said. He praised the infrastructure projects by his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who ended his six-year term also with a legacy of violence, strong-man rule and contempt for those who stood in his path.

The new president called for unity, saying "we will go farther together than against each other. He did not touch on the human rights atrocities and plunder his father was accused of, saying he would not talk about the past but the future.

Activists and survivors of the martial law era under his father protested Marcos Jr.'s inauguration, which took place at a noontime ceremony at the steps of the National Museum in Manila. Thousands of police officers, including anti-riot contingents, SWAT commandos and snipers, were deployed in the bayside tourist district for security.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, were among foreign dignitaries, who attended the event, which featured a 21-gun salute, a military parade and air force jet fly-bys.

Marching in the streets, protesters displayed placards that read, "Never again to martial law" and "Reject Marcos-Duterte."

Such historical baggage and antagonism stand to hound Marcos Jr. during a six-year presidency beginning at a time of intense crises.

The Philippines has been among the countries worst-hit in Asia by the two-year coronavirus pandemic, after more than 60,000 deaths and extended lockdowns sent the economy to its worst recession since World War II and worsened poverty, unemployment and hunger. As the pandemic was easing early this year, Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global inflation soaring and sparked fears of food shortages.

Last week, Marcos Jr. announced he would serve as secretary of agriculture temporarily after he takes office to prepare for possible food supply emergencies.

Congress last month proclaimed his landslide victory, as well as that of his running mate Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president, in the vice-presidential race.

"I ask you all pray for me, wish me well. I want to do well because when the president does well, the country does well," he said after his congressional proclamation.

Marcos Jr. received more than 31 million votes and Sara Duterte more than 32 million of the more than 55 million votes cast in the May 9 election.

Marcos Jr., a former governor, congressman and senator, has refused to acknowledge massive human rights abuses and corruption that marked his father's reputation.

His father was toppled by a largely peaceful pro-democracy uprising in 1986, and died in 1989 while in exile in Hawaii without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he, his family and cronies amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while in office.

A Hawaii court later found him liable for human rights violations and awarded $2 billion to more than 9,000 Filipinos who filed a lawsuit against him for torture, incarceration, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

Information for this article was contributed by Joeal Calupitan, Aaron Favila, Iya Forbes and Kiko Rosario of The Associated Press.

Activists hold placards against the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a protest in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of history's greatest political comebacks but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)



President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., left top, and his wife Maria Louise Marcos arrive for the inauguration ceremony at National Museum on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos was sworn in as the country's 17th president. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



Supporters of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather to wait for the inauguration ceremony Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos will be sworn in as the country's 17th president. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



Outgoing Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, center, is escorted as he reviews an honor guard as incoming President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., second right, looks on during his inauguration ceremony at the Malacanang Presidential Palace grounds in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Marcos, the son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos has been sworn in as the Philippine president. (Francis R. Malasig/Pool Photo via AP)



Incoming Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr., right, and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, center, attend Marcos' inauguration ceremony at the Malacanang Presidential Palace grounds in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Marcos, the son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos has been sworn in as the Philippine president. (Francis R. Malasig/Pool Photo via AP)



President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., right, is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo during the inauguration ceremony at National Museum on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos was sworn in as the country's 17th president. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivers a speech after being sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo during the inauguration ceremony at National Museum on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. Marcos was sworn in as the country's 17th president. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



Supporters wave Philippine flags and flash the "V" sign meaning "Victory!" as they gather for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, was sworn in as Philippine president Thursday in one of history's greatest political comebacks but which opponents say was pulled off by whitewashing his family's image. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

