Dogwood Literacy Council plans move in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Dogwood Literacy Council is starting a new chapter.

The council, which celebrates 31 years in the Siloam Springs community this year, has decided to move locations.

Once a staple of Broadway Street due to its iconic storefront, the council's new home will be on the top floor of First Church Siloam Springs.

Charlie Muessemeyer, the council's executive director, said the location is newly renovated.

"Everything is new and nice and beautiful," she said.

However, Muessemeyer said it hasn't been easy.

"The move has taken a long time because of the pandemic and labor shortages and supply shortages," she said.

The move has been in the works for months, but Muessemeyer said they may finally be in the home stretch.

"I'm really hoping for sometime in the next month," she said. "My space is ready, but the ability to move stuff in isn't. Just a couple more steps, and we should be there. I'm really hoping for July."

Muessemeyer said that the move was primarily for financial reasons.

"With the pandemic, we didn't have as many students, because we were closed for part of the time and when we were open we were social distancing," she said. "This affected how much grant money we got."

In addition to the money-saving move, the council has also been busy fundraising.

"Our barbecue event was a combination of appreciation, celebration and fundraising," Muessemeyer said. "We were able to raise $3,000. I am so pleased with all the sponsors for Dogwood Literacy Council's celebration barbecue fundraiser. We had so many businesses willing to pitch in for Dogwood."

While Dogwood's enrollment was around 150 before the pandemic, the organization took a hit for a few years. Now, it is bouncing back.

"This past year we came in at around 100," said Muessemeyer. "I'm hoping to return to the prepandemic numbers and maybe even go higher once we are in the new space."