DRILLERS 5,

TRAVELERS 3

Jeren Kendall doubled in two runs to break a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning to lift Tulsa over Arkansas in front of 5,565 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Tulsa starter Gavin Stone (Lake City, University of Central Arkansas) allowed 2 runs in the third inning but limited the Travelers to 4 hits in 7 innings to pick up the victory. Stone (4-2) struck out 11 and issued only one walk while lowering his earned run average to 1.47. Nick Robertson got the final two outs to pick up his fifth save of the season.

Connor Jones (4-6) pitched three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up a bases-loaded walk to Brandon Lewis and an infield single to Leonel Valera before Kendall lined a 1-2 pitch to center for the two-run double.

The Travelers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Kaden Polovich doubled to right to score Jake Anchia. Polovich came home on a single to right by Joe Rizzo.

Tulsa increased its lead to 5-2 in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Kody Hoese.

Arkansas got a run in the ninth on Cade Marlowe's double that scored Zach DeLoach. Nick Robertson came in and got Riley Unroe to line out to left before striking out Anchia to end the game.