Fight’s not over

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Clinic in favor of Dobbs, reversing Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and sending the issue of abortion back to the states. This historic decision will have major ramifications across the country.

Now, the fight for life begins in the states, as each legislature creates its own laws on abortion. Some states, including Arkansas, have "trigger" laws already on the books that have gone into effect after the decision. In Arkansas, the law required certification by the state attorney general, which was completed promptly after the Supreme Court's decision. Abortion in Arkansas is now illegal except in the case where the mother's life is threatened.

It is important for women who may have otherwise considered an abortion to know they are not alone. In the U.S., more than 2,700 pro-life pregnancy centers provide community-based support through nearly 15,000 staff and almost 54,000 volunteers, which includes 10,200 licensed medical professionals. Pro-life centers have already saved more than 800,000 precious lives by meeting the physical, emotional, and material needs of women in difficult circumstances so they may feel confident in choosing life for their unborn child.

Some on the other side of the political spectrum see crisis pregnancy centers as a threat to their perceived right to an abortion. You may have seen in the news recently that crisis pregnancy centers across the country have been targeted and vandalized by the pro-abortion group "Jane's Revenge" and threatened by other radical leftist groups after the Supreme Court's draft opinion was leaked.

In Wisconsin, the group reportedly smashed the windows and set fire to an empty pro-life center and threatened the lives of those inside by spray-painting on the exterior: "If abortions aren't safe, then you aren't either." After the attack, the group signed a letter stating that next time, the violence may not be "so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti."

This violence is designed to promote fear in the staff, volunteers, and mothers who come to crisis pregnancy centers for medical care, referrals, food, baby supplies, education, counseling, and other essential services. Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., "Jane's Revenge" reportedly posted flyers warning of riots after the Supreme Court's decision to return abortion law to the states, where it belongs. They call it a "night of rage." I call it possible domestic terrorism.

Domestic terrorism is defined by the FBI as politically or religiously motivated violence committed to further an ideological goal. That is why I sent a letter with more than 100 of my Republican colleagues demanding the Department of Justice investigate these attacks on innocent people in crisis pregnancy centers as domestic terrorism.

I also sent another letter this week to Attorney General Merrick Garland imploring him to immediately and aggressively stop the violence against pro-life Americans. The people who work in these pro-life organizations, and the women who come to them for help, are innocent and deserve the protection of law enforcement. The politically motivated threatening and attempted intimidation of crisis pregnancy centers must be prosecuted.

Sadly, my Democrat colleagues have been strangely silent as these violent acts continue. I challenge my friends on the other side of the aisle to not only condemn violence when it suits their political agenda, but also any time it occurs. I call on them to join us in demanding the DOJ do its duty in rooting out and prosecuting such blatant criminal activity.

The Department of Homeland Security is anticipating further violence now that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey have been overturned, and it is important that the DOJ be ready to prosecute these crimes and protect our citizens, as they would any crime, regardless of the perpetrators' political affiliations.

Today, life won, but the fight is really just beginning, and the pro-life movement will not be intimidated or frightened. We will always stand for the rights of the unborn until abortion is not only illegal in all 50 states, but unconscionable.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman represents Arkansas' 4th District.