Florida, Kentucky abortion bans face judicial roadblocks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida judge said Thursday that he will temporarily block a 15-week ban on abortions in his state, but his bench ruling won't take effect before the ban becomes law today -- an issue that could cause confusion for patients as well as abortion providers.

Meanwhile, a Kentucky judge temporarily blocked that state's near-total ban on abortions, allowing the procedures to resume after they were abruptly stopped when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.

The cases in Florida and Kentucky reflect battles being waged in courts across the country after the Supreme Court said abortion was no longer protected under the federal constitution. The high court left it up to states to decide whether abortion is legal within their borders -- forcing attorneys on both sides of the debate to turn to their state constitutions.

Some of the legal disputes involve trigger laws -- like Kentucky's and Florida's -- that were specifically designed to take effect if Roe were to fall. Some involve bans that have been on the books, unenforced, for generations. Others entail prohibitions on abortion that were held up pending the ruling on Roe and are now moving forward.

In Florida, Judge John C. Cooper said Thursday that he will temporarily block the 15-week abortion ban from taking effect after reproductive health providers argued the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure. Cooper said Florida's ban was "unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution."

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would appeal.

Cooper's decision, issued from the bench, will not be binding until he signs a written order -- which appeared would not happen before Tuesday. That means the 15-week ban will take effect today, as scheduled, and the gap in timing raises questions about whether some patients will be affected. Florida's current law allows abortion up to 24 weeks.

Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, said clinics were still seeing patients and would operate under the law, but the situation was challenging for doctors.

"It's a lot of unnecessary delays and patients are at the whims of the legal system right now," she said.

The flurry of court activity has caused confusion in other states as well.

In Arizona, the attorney general said Wednesday that a total abortion ban that has been on the books since before statehood can be enforced, though the governor disagrees and has said a new law that bans abortion after 15 weeks takes precedence. Abortion providers in that state immediately stopped performing the procedure out of fear of prosecution.

In Louisiana, where an abortion ban is temporarily blocked, doctors at a clinic in New Orleans were performing procedures Thursday -- in spite of a letter from the attorney general that warned providers could lose their "liberty and medical license," said Amy Irvin, a spokeswoman for Women's Health Care Center.

And in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that he will call a special legislative session to address the abortion law there. West Virginia bans abortions after 20 weeks, but the state also has a law dating to the mid-1800s that calls for anyone seeking an abortion to be charged with a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is challenging it.

In Kentucky, Thursday's ruling allowed abortions to resume after they ended abruptly last week.

Amber Duke, interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky, urged women seeking an abortion to call the two clinics in Louisville, noting that one of them, EMW Women's Surgical Center, plans to resume abortion services today. Duke said some women who scheduled appointments outside Kentucky because of the ban may be able to get the procedure in the state -- at least for now.

She said EMW turned away 199 patients with scheduled appointments during the past week -- including 14 who were at the clinic when the Supreme Court issued its ruling. She said denying them care was "devastating."

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood released a joint statement saying they were glad the "cruel abortion bans" were blocked, adding that since last week's ruling, "numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican running for governor, said Thursday's ruling had no basis in the state constitution and he intends to challenge it "to ensure that unborn life is protected in the Commonwealth."