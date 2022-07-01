FYI: ‘We The People’ opens at Crystal Bridges

Today

Fayetteville Movement Festival -- Through Sunday, Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $155 for all three days. fayettevillemovementfestival.com.

Member Preview -- "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy," 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Finding Nemo" in Spanish, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 p.m & 6:30 p.m.., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

Saturday

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

OZ Kids -- Bike & Book Festival, 9-11:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Presto the Magician -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saurday -- LEGO free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Jaws," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Outdoor Concert -- Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Forest Concert Series -- Luna Luna, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

Sunday

Mountain Street Stage -- Jude Brothers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com