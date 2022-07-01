Home Movies

"Doula" (R, 1 hour, 45 minutes, On Demand) A offbeat pregnancy comedy (produced by Chris Pine) in which Deb (Troian Bellisario) and Silvio (Arron Shiver), who are expecting their first child, hire alternative-lifestyler Sascha (Will Greenberg) as their live-in doula when their original choice, Sascha's elderly mother, dies unexpectedly. Although Deb grows to appreciate Sascha's unconventional approach to his work, Silvio does no such thing. With Amanda Walsh, Ally Maki, Elyse Levesque, Alex McKenna and Chris Pine; directed by Cheryl Nichols.

"The Afterparty" (TV-MA, Season 1, eight episodes, 35 minutes each, Apple TV+) This ambitious comedy/mystery/thriller/satire series is a relatively entertaining and intriguing search for a murderer who causes havoc at an East Bay high school reunion's afterparty, with the victim being a pop music icon and big-time movie star. Whodunit? With Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer; guests include Channing Tatum, Will Forte. Season 2, which will focus on a murder at a wedding, will include John Cho and Ken Jeong in the cast. Created and directed by Christopher Miller.

"Blowback" (R, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture stars in this tense thriller in which a talented thief is sabotaged during a bank heist and left for dead. But he survives, and seeks revenge on his former crew aiming to reclaim a fortune in cryptocurrency from those who double-crossed him. With Louis Mandylor, Benjamin Abiola, Michele Plaia, Texas Battle; Cam Gigandet; directed by Tibor Takacs.

"Backyard Village" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, On Demand) This warm, empathetic film that makes unexpected shifts from comedy to drama concerns 40-year-old Brynja (Laufey Eliasdottir), who dreads reuniting with her mother who has returned to Iceland after abandoning the family 35 years earlier, leaves her home and takes up residence in a small guesthouse called Backyard Village outside Reykjavik, where she meets visiting Englishman Mark (Tim Plester), who's coming to terms with challenges of his own. Directed by Marteinn Thorsson.

"Crawlspace" (R, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) A thriller with comedic overtones, this adventure concerns a plumber (Henry Thomas) who, while working to fix a problem in a remote Oregon cabin, witnesses a murder, then hides in a cramped crawlspace while the killers scour the property for a hidden fortune. Getting out alive will be problematic. With Jennifer Robertson, Bradley Stryker; directed by L. Gustavo Cooper.

"Diary of a Spy" (not rated, 1 hour, 39 minutes, On Demand) An action thriller in which a has-been intelligence officer whose last mission left seven people dead is given the chance for one last mission: to seduce and recruit a valuable asset connected to the Saudi royal family, a task that turns out to be way over her head. With Tamara Taylor, Reece Noi, Fred Melamed, Madeline Zima; written and directed by Adam Christian Clark.

"Girls to Buy" aka "Dziewczyby z Dubaju" (not rated, 2 hours, 26 minutes, On Demand) A distinctly European drama in which ambitious Emi breaks away from small-town life to become an exclusive escort, serving celebrities, actors, singers and models -- until her newly luxurious and enticing world shows its dark side. With Paulina Galazka, Katarzyna Sawczuk, Giulio Berruti; directed by Maria Sadowska. In Polish with English subtitles.

"Harmony" (not rated, 1 hour, 12 minutes, On Demand) A sci-fi horror thriller in which a wounded soldier suspects that Harmony, a medical facility the military placed her in, isn't really for her recovery, but something far more devious. Hint: It has something to do with telepathy. With Marili Kateri, Mark Frazier, Pry'ce Jaymes, Jessica Inzeo, Elliott Bales, Alexandra Wehr; directed by Zachary Gross.

"Karmalink" (not rated, 1 hour, 41 minutes, On Demand) An ambitious tale of reincarnation, artificial consciousness, and the search for enlightenment, set in near-future Phnom Penh, that concerns a 13-year-old who is having vivid dreams of his past lives, which sends him off in a search for a buried Buddhist statue that will save his community from a forced eviction. Directed by Jake Wachtel. In Khmer with English subtitles.

"Mothering Sunday" (R, 1 hour, 44 minutes, On Demand) A sensual romantic drama in which an English housemaid in 1924, whose employers are away on Mother's Day, gets to spend time with her lover, who lives in a luxurious manor house and is engaged to marry the daughter of his wealthy parents' friends. But the day doesn't turn out as she anticipates it will. With Odessa Young, Josh O'Connor, Glenda Jackson, Olivia Colman and Colin Firth; directed by Eva Husson.

"Sniper: The White Raven" (R, 2 hours, On Demand) After suffering the senseless killing of his pregnant wife by invading militants in the Donbas region in 2014, a Ukrainian physics teacher renounces his peaceful way of life and seeks revenge. Upon joining the military, he sets his sights on an elite Russian sniper. Inspired by actual events and created with support from the Ukrainian government. With Maryna Koshkina, Andrey Mostrenko, Aldoshyn Pavlo; directed by Marian Bushan.

"When George Got Murdered" (not rated, 1 hour, 5 minutes, On Demand) A nervy re-imagining of the slow-building tension -- experienced by the understaffed number of guards as well as inmates -- inside the jail where the ex-cop who was later convicted of killing George Floyd is being held in spring 2020. With Montel Williams, Beanie Sigel, Don Most, Robert LaSardo; written and directed by Terrance Tykeem.