



Happy birthday (July 1): Your skills pay off this year. What used to be high-pressure becomes an easily managed part of your day-to-day. Respect and money reward this growth. More highlights: a research project or mission ties you with distant prospects, a party and pictures for future-you to cherish, and papers get signed; toasts ensue.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've deliberated long enough. Climb the ladder to the high-diving board, count down from three and jump. No hesitating on this one because there's a line of people behind you waiting to take the same risk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone gave you good advice. When you first heard it, you didn't think much of it. But wisdom is patient. It sticks around until you're ready to understand and apply it. You'll act on what you've learned to excellent effect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As every baby learning to walk knows, awkwardness is inevitable. The stumbles teach you how to catch yourself, which you'll need to do over and over, as walking is basically an act of catching yourself with each forward fall.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're creating something beautiful out of practically nothing. Work is tough and dirty. If it weren't, you'd miss out on the pride you'll feel at the end of the day. Things are coming along nicely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Ideas aren't born fully formed. Express your infant thought in a safe place and let others help you parent it along. Your idea will gain clarity and you'll discover its strengths and weaknesses. You'll rid it of falsity and fortify its truth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Belonging is an essential human need. Knowing how comforting it is to get the signals from others that you are accepted "as-is," you will kindly give those signals to others. Your warmth doesn't only relax people, it lifts and heals them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What people imagine about their behavior and ability may be different from how it plays out in life. Then again, only those brave enough to dive in and make things real will discover such outcomes. You're among the brave.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Oddly enough, you won't know some of the things on your mind until you hear yourself speak them. Being around people you feel comfortable with will teach you about yourself. The more you communicate, the more you'll learn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Like the flow of freeway traffic, the rhythm of your day will be affected by many collaborative factors. Matching the speed of those around you, you'll soon move as a single unit headed in the same destination.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If the effort to have fun has you feeling frantic instead, maybe it's not you. Change your environment. Choose different company. See if things don't mellow when you're supported by someone you can relax around.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll thrive in all kinds of relationships. There's an easy give-and-take with some, and with others it's more of a give-and-give. You'll set the boundaries when you need to but for now your heart expands to accommodate demands.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll tune into group and crowd dynamics. Those who seem more interested in the rest of the room than the ones they are with are sending a signal of dissatisfaction or distress. You could save someone with your fun.

CLASH OF THE COSMIC TITANS

Powerful moves are made when instinct and intellect coexist. You celebrate it when it happens, knowing that it’s not always the case. Today there’s some inner conflict and what’s needed isn’t more ideas or intellectual persuasion. What’s needed is a reconnection with the primal tides. This message comes via a square of Mars and Pluto.



