Jackson sworn in at high court





WASHINGTON -- Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in Thursday as the Supreme Court's 116th justice and its first Black woman on the bench, a historic change for an institution that for the first time no longer has a white male majority.

"I am truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation," Jackson said in a statement distributed by the court's public information office.

Jackson took the dual oaths of office at a simple ceremony in the court's West Conference Room that was live-streamed. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. administered the constitutional oath, and Justice Stephen Breyer, the man she replaced and for whom she served as a law clerk, led her through the judicial oath. Her husband, Dr. Patrick G. Jackson, held the two Bibles on which she swore, a family Bible and a King James version that is the property of the court, while her two daughters watched.

There will be a formal investiture ceremony in the fall, where the new justice and Roberts will take the traditional walk down the court's front steps.

Roberts said Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate in April, was anxious to get to work "without any further delay," and welcomed her to "our court and our common calling."

Her swearing-in allows her to assemble her chambers -- she already has hired four law clerks -- and take part in emergency petitions that come before the court this summer. She and the other justices also will review cases that might be added to the court's docket for the term beginning in October.

Jackson's statement read:

"With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favor, so help me God. I am truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation. I extend my sincerest thanks to all of my new colleagues for their warm and gracious welcome. I am also especially grateful for the time and attention given to me by the Chief Justice and by Justice Breyer.

"Justice Breyer has been a personal friend and mentor of mine for the past two decades, in addition to being part of today's official act. In the wake of his exemplary service, with the support of my family and friends, and ever mindful of the duty to promote the Rule of Law, I am well-positioned to serve the American people."

Breyer, whose retirement was made official Thursday, issued a statement as well, saying Jackson's "hard work, integrity, and intelligence have earned her a place on this Court."

"I am glad for my fellow Justices," he added. "They gain a colleague who is empathetic, thoughtful, and collegial. I am glad for America. Ketanji will interpret the law wisely and fairly, helping that law to work better for the American people, whom it serves."

All of the justices attended the ceremony on their last day of the term, according to the court's public information office, except for Justice Neil Gorsuch. The office did not explain his absence. Retired justice Anthony Kennedy and his wife were present as well, along with the spouses of Breyer and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Jackson, 51, was chosen for the court by President Joe Biden after the 83-year-old Breyer this year announced his plans to step down. Though confirmed, she had been waiting for Breyer to finish out the final term of his four-decade judicial career.

Her elevation from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit means that four women will simultaneously serve on the Supreme Court for the first time in its 233-year history, as close to gender parity as possible on the nine-person bench.

PUBLIC PERCEPTION

A liberal justice replacing another liberal won't change the court's ideological direction, and law professors and political scientists are divided on whether gender significantly affects legal interpretation. But those who welcome the change say it is important for representational reasons, and they assert it could bolster the public's view of the court's legitimacy.

"In the wake of such far-right extremism poisoning our nation's highest court, she will bring a voice -- and a vote -- of compassion, respect for human rights, and honor for the rule of law," Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, said in a statement. He said that her swearing-in was "the greatest news for Black America coming out of this Supreme Court in a long, long time."

Glynda Carr, president of Higher Heights for America, an organization that advocates for the growth of Black women's political power, said the timing of Jackson's swearing-in was bittersweet.

"Although we celebrate her today, one Black woman or a cohort of Black women can't save this democracy alone. We are a piece of it and we are doing our work, our part. She's going to forever reshape and shape that court. But she's just a piece of the work that needs to happen moving forward," Carr said.

Because of Jackson's appointment, Judith Browne Dianis, a Black lawyer in Washington, said she intends to end her protest against joining the Supreme Court Bar. She started it when Justice Clarence Thomas was confirmed in 1991. She said that even the series of conservative rulings from the court over the past week cannot take away from the significance of Thursday's ceremony.

"This is a momentous occasion and it's still a beautiful moment," said Dianis, executive director of the civil rights group Advancement Project.

But, Dianis added, "she's joining the court at a time when conservatives are holding the line and trying to actually take us back, because they see the progress that's being made in our country. It's like the Civil War that never ended. That's the court that she's joining."

On the new court, the oldest and longest-serving justice is Clarence Thomas, a 74-year-old Black man.

Moreover, Jackson's replacement of Breyer will culminate an almost complete turnover of the Supreme Court in less than a generation. With Jackson's arrival, the court will be composed entirely of baby boomers and Gen Xers.

In an interview with The Washington Post in May, Jackson acknowledged the pressure she would feel as a "first," but said being an appointed judge is not the same as an elected politician.

"Obviously, law and judging is different than politics," Jackson said. "I don't see myself as coming with deliverables, like I was appointed to reach a certain outcome or a result or anything like that. That's not the way law works. But I do feel it's important for me to continue doing what I do as a judge: Writing opinions that are clear, that people understand, that are consistent with the law and legal principles."

Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami. She graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School, Breyer's alma mater, and clerked for him during the 1999-2000 Supreme Court term.

After her confirmation, Jackson admitted she was daunted by the idea of being a role model to so many, but said she was ready for the task. Paraphrasing from Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise," she said: "I do so now while bringing the gifts my ancestors gave. I am the dream and the hope of the slave."

Information for this article was contributed by Annie Karni of The New York Times and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.





Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson signs the oaths of office Thursday during a simple swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court. Her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson (left), and Chief Justice John Roberts look on. (AP/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Fred Schilling)





