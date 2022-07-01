About 'us' and 'them'

Find the "us" and "we" in "them" and "they": 82 years old, and not looking to convince anyone of anything, but because I am 82, I do have a few hardened opinions, and of course don't mind a bit spreading them around.

First, thanks to Ms. Gwen Ford Faulkenberry. She spoke at an Insight Service at our church (Unitarian Universalist) and was wonderful!

So ... those opinions:

First, if you still claim to believe the recent elections were not legitimate, you are a liar. Notice I don't say "wrong" or "misled." You are a liar. "Wrong" and "misled" don't read, and readers can't be that wrong nor that misled.

Second, if you still hope for the eventual re-election of Donald Trump, you are one of the self-limited liars that can't understand life, history, or America. Your brain is a rust bin, and your soul is a wasteland.

Ms. Faulkenberry's theme was "There is no them." Sorry, GFF, but I can't see it. From the nine "thems" on the Supreme Court to the three who abandoned 50 illegals to die in the summer heat, I can find no "us" or "we."

Except I remember a song phrase: "Forgive them; it'll teach them a lesson." Maybe my spirits are dampened by too much reading. I suspect ... no, I believe ... that Ms. Faulkenberry would say I have found my "we," and as Pogo would say, "and they are us."

CLIFF HARRISON

Hot Springs Village

Won't be president

Would your newspaper and all of the political writers therein please quit telling us that Asa Hutchinson is running for president? He has the well-known proverbial chance to achieve that office in a country where nobody even knows who he is.

What Asa Hutchinson is running for is vice president or some other substantive position that will keep him employed as a politician without having to take a pay cut. He's the Mike Pence of 2024. He's Kamala Harris, or Lloyd Bentsen. But he sure isn't going to be president.

TROY JUZELER

Bentonville

Think of the children

I doubt that I would have had an abortion. That said, please think about the children who are born unwanted, unloved, possibly abused and probably without the benefit of a father figure. Is abortion worse?

I don't have an answer. I wish I did.

JUDITH JONES

Hot Springs Village