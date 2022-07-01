Literacy group calls on volunteers

The Literacy Coalition-South Central Arkansas, based in Camden, is accepting applications and interviewing candidates for its first AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America program.

The coalition serves Union, Ouachita, Calhoun and Dallas counties.

As a new grantee of AmeriCorps, the coalition has been awarded funding from the national AmeriCorps organization to operate the new, local program, which will begin in the fall.

The coalition expects to welcome five new AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America members, said Linda Nelson, the coalition's executive director.

The Literacy Coalition has hosted AmeriCorps members since 2009.

Members previously provided direct service to tutor learners and participants. With the new AmeriCorps program this fall, Volunteers in Service to America members will not directly engage participants.

They will instead serve as capacity-builders and each Volunteers in Service to America member will be assigned to and be responsible for a special anti-poverty project.

The coalition said AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America do not fill employment positions with any related agency.

Not only are Volunteers in Service to Americas volunteers with the Literacy Coalition, they are also national service members who receive modest benefits from a federal government agency.

Positions with the AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America program are one-year, 365-day-a-week service posts that are supervised and evaluated.

The coalition said serving with AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America is a "wonderful opportunity" and working with the literacy council "is rewarding."

Organizers say that AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America is ideal for people who are at least 18 years old, want to serve their local communities and take a year to explore career or educational options, while gaining valuable experience and professional development.

For their service, participants will receive a biweekly living stipend, medical insurance, child care assistance and the choice of an end-of-year educational award or cash stipend.

Members who move 50 or more miles to serve will receive a special travel/moving allowance.

The coalition will accept applications and interview candidates until July 25 or until all five positions have been filled.

Nelson said two of the five positions have already been filled and the council is working to hire three more Volunteers in Service to America members.

Newly recruited VISTAs will begin training on Aug. 29.

More information, including applications, are available at https://www.literacycoalitionsca.org/news or call (833) 462-7323.