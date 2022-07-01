Little Rock officials mark completion of new treehouse structure in Riverfront Park





Little Rock officials on Thursday morning marked the completion of a new treehouse-style structure in Riverfront Park.

The treehouse is situated near a splash pad as well as the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden.

From the park's pedestrian walkway, steps lead visitors up into the structure's upper deck, where they can take in a view of the Arkansas River.

A panel on a large wooden entryway identifies the structure as the Margaret Clark Tree House. Clark was present at a news conference Thursday marking the completion.

Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department Director Leland Couch said Clark "had helped sponsor some funding for this project."

The Margaret Clark Adventure Park, a children's play area also located in Riverfront Park, bears her name, too.

Construction of the tree house began last year.

Couch became the department's permanent director this spring after serving in an interim capacity following the departure of former director John Eckart, who resigned late last year. He was promoted internally without an outside search.

At the news conference, Couch thanked the engineers who designed the project. He also praised parks department staff -- Couch said they did all the construction work in-house -- as well as maintenance staff.

Couch recalled that at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris came to him and suggested the city consider building a tree house in Riverfront Park.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Thursday told attendees that on a Saturday or Sunday in Riverfront Park, "you see all of Little Rock right here in our city, and it shows the great quality-of-life investments that we're making for our city."

Kumpuris recalled that after he "saw what they did in Hot Springs," he felt that "if they can have a tree house and have big donors, we can do a tree house here that takes care of the kids in this city."

He was referring to Garvan Woodland Gardens, a 210-acre botanical garden in Hot Springs, which added a tree house in 2018.

Kumpuris also praised Clark and her family for investing in the community.





Kids check out the view of the Arkansas River from the new Margaret Clark Tree House on Thursday after a grand-opening ceremony for the tree house located in Riverfront Park in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





