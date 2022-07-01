Little Rock police release name of man killed in 2-car June collision

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Friday announced the identity of a driver who was killed in a June 17 crash near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road.

James Miller, 55, of Little Rock was westbound on West 12th Street in a Mercedes-Benz when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a Dodge Avenger that was also westbound on West 12th Street, according to Sgt. Eric Barnes. Both vehicles came to rest on the building at 7500 Kanis Road, about a tenth of a mile west of the intersection of West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road.

The passenger in the Mercedes-Benz, 47-year-old Larry Brewer of Conway, was also killed in the wreck, Barnes said.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger — Tavarne Williams, 43, of Little Rock — was treated for her injuries at the time.

Miller was identified by the state Crime Laboratory, Barnes said. His next-of-kin has been notified.