LIVE! in NWA: How about barbecue and tunes?

Free music from Brick Fields, The Cate Brothers and Trout Fishing in America will start at 4:30 p.m. today for the Slow and Lowell BBQ Festival at The Grove Comedy Complex and Goatlab Brewery, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. Goatlab Brewery will have pizza and craft beer for sale tonight. At 2 p.m. Saturday, 32 barbecue teams will compete for 62 awards. The public can sign up for the People's Choice awards, with suggested donation of $10. Proceeds benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. More information at discoverlowell.com/bbq.

• No-No Boy opens for Luna Luna at 7 p.m. Saturday ($12; $10 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Happy Hour with The Odds starts at 6 p.m. today ($8) followed by Nick Shoulders with Adam Faucett at 9:30 p.m. ($20); Ellis Bullard and Damn Quails play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Jude Brothers plays a free show at 2 p.m. Sunday for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell starts at 4:30 p.m. today ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• 412 West plays at 8 p.m. today; 90lb Wrench plays at 8 p.m. Saturday (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Opal Agafia's Ozark Mountain Soul Festival featuring Jon Stickley Trio, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, The Hillbenders, Mountain Sprout, The Burney Sisters, Chucky Waggs, Rachel Ammons, Pretend Friend, Red Oak Ruse, Patti Steel and Dimetrip will continue through Saturday at The Farm, 1 Blue Heron Lake, Eureka Springs. opalagafia.com.

