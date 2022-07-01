Man arrested in robbery of pastor’s handgun

HOT SPRINGS -- A felon previously convicted of stabbing someone was arrested late Wednesday on felony charges stemming from allegations he forcibly took a firearm from a Hot Springs pastor inside a church sanctuary earlier this month.

Todd Jacob Menard, 29, who lists a Third Street address in Hot Springs, was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. and charged with felony counts of robbery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain persons, each punishable by up to six years.

Menard remained in custody Thursday in lieu of a $35,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit in Wednesday's arrest, at around 9:45 p.m. on June 19 the pastor of Eastside Baptist Church, 101 Tennessee St., reported that he was inside the church's sanctuary and was carrying a firearm in his right front pocket.

He said a man, identified as Menard, had come to the church asking for help. The two men were standing in the sanctuary talking when Menard was alleged to have put one hand on the pastor's handgun, pulling it and its holster out of the pastor's pocket while pushing the pastor backward with his other hand.

Menard then took the gun and the soft clip-style holster and fled through the back door, the pastor said.