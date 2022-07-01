Man gets life term in Texarkana killing

TEXARKANA — A man found guilty in a 2020 shooting will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Justin Howard Petty, 36, was convicted Thursday in the shooting death of 31-year-old Billy Eddings. He was arrested in July 2021 on a first-degree murder charge after being in California and Las Vegas for about nine months.

A Miller County jury deliberated for about an hour on the verdict and 15 minutes on the sentencing.

The jury also gave Petty a 15-year enhancement sentence that will run consecutive to the life sentence.

In Arkansas, a felony committed with a firearm can result in an enhanced sentence of up to 15 years, prosecutor Connie Mitchell said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Fairview the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, in reference to a shooting. Eddings was discovered dead outside his home “surrounded by shell casings,” according to police.

Witnesses identified Petty, also known as J.P., as the shooter and told investigators that Eddings and Petty had been friends but had argued over missing Xanax pills.

The state claimed Petty left Eddings’ home but returned a short time later and began firing at Eddings with a handgun, striking him at least once in the chest.

Mitchell said she was pleased with the verdict and thinks Eddings’ family is also.

Video from security cameras at the victim’s house and a neighboring house was used in court by the prosecution.

“I think the video really made a difference,” said Mitchell, noting how rare it is to have a live video of a felony crime.